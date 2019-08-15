The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors were out this week, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of many popular tickers.

Managers were more bullish that bearish on FANG stocks. Amazon and Alphabet were the top choices.

On the China front, Tepper was selling both Alibaba and Altaba.

Despite major trade war headlines, fund managers mostly ignored Apple in the second quarter.





Managers seem to be bearish on the outlook for oil stocks, with Cooperman and Icahn selling Diamondback Energy, Einhorn selling Seadrill and Klarman selling Pioneer Natural Resources.

A quarter after taking his first stake in Amazon, Buffett added to his position, and Ackman gave Buffett a vote of confidence by buying Berkshire shares.

Related Link: Form 13F: What It Is And Why It's Important

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS)

(NYSE: CARS) CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)

(NYSE: CNX) Chemours Co (NYSE: CC)

(NYSE: CC) Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS)

(NASDAQ: SGMS) Dillards, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX)

(NYSE: TPX) Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL)

(NYSE: SDRL) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV)

Seth Klarman’s Baupest Group

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO)

(NYSE: XPO) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

(NYSE: BMY) Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ: LBTYA)

(NASDAQ: LBTYA) Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)

(NASDAQ: CELG) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR)

(NYSE: NBR) Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)

(NASDAQ: FANG) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD)

(NYSE: DD) Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

(NYSE: MPC) CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

(NYSE: CVS) Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA)

(NYSE: AXTA) Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY)

(NYSE: ELY) Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)

(NASDAQ: JACK) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN)

(NASDAQ: FLMN) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY)

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)

(NYSE: UBER) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT)

(NYSE: SPOT) Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

(NYSE: DPZ) Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG)

(NASDAQ: BKNG) Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR)

(NASDAQ: CHTR) USG Corporation (NYSE: USG)

Related Link: What Is The Buffett Indicator?

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)

(NYSE: AGN) Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

(NYSE: V) Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK)

(NYSE: WORK) ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE: NLY)

(NYSE: NLY) Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC)

(NASDAQ: SYMC) eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

(NASDAQ: EBAY) Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE)

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)

(NYSE: COTY) Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

(NASDAQ: CMCSA) T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

(NASDAQ: TMUS) World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

(NYSE: WWE) Microsoft

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

(NYSE: OXY) Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ: IEP)

(NASDAQ: IEP) Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

(NYSE: FCX) Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)

(NYSE: LNG) Diamondback Energy

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

(NYSE: UTX) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

(NYSE: CMG) Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Restaurant Brands International

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)

(NASDAQ: QCOM) Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)

(NYSE: HUM) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Amazon

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases: