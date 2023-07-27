Cannabis Stock Movers For July 27, 2023

GAINERS:
- Hemp HEMP shares closed up 50.00% at $0.00015
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 39.29% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 27.27% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 19.71% at $3.67
- CBD Of Denver CBDD shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00035
- Allied ALID shares closed up 16.49% at $0.24
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 15.38% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 15.19% at $0.03
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 15.00% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 13.67% at $0.07
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 12.67% at $0.02
- Flora Growth FLGC shares closed up 10.95% at $2.33
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 10.88% at $2.14
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 10.73% at $0.05
- Acreage Holdings ACRDF shares closed up 9.14% at $0.24
- Vext Science VEXTF shares closed up 8.36% at $0.21
- Stem Holdings STMH shares closed up 8.27% at $0.01
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed up 8.25% at $0.03
- BZAM BZAMF shares closed up 7.90% at $0.14
- CBD Unlimited EDXC shares closed up 5.56% at $0.04
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 5.43% at $0.07
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 5.41% at $0.02
- Cannara Biotech LOVFF shares closed up 5.25% at $0.75
- POSaBIT Systems POSAF shares closed up 4.50% at $0.58
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.41% at $0.30
- Glass House Brands GLASF shares closed up 4.39% at $3.09
- 1606 CBDW shares closed up 4.35% at $0.02
- Irwin Naturals IWINF shares closed up 3.85% at $1.08
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.13
- Delivra Health Brands DHBUF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.01
- Acreage Holdings ACRHF shares closed up 3.33% at $0.15
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.01% at $0.08
LOSERS:
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed down 34.66% at $0.04
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 20.59% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 19.64% at $0.01
- Vibe Gwth VIBEF shares closed down 19.10% at $0.04
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed down 18.82% at $0.02
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 17.67% at $0.03
- Radient Technologies RDDTF shares closed down 14.63% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 12.53% at $0.08
- XS Financial XSHLF shares closed down 11.88% at $0.03
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 11.46% at $0.01
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 10.71% at $0.01
- Trees CANN shares closed down 10.27% at $0.08
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed down 10.00% at $0.32
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.98% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 7.48% at $0.05
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 7.28% at $0.01
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 7.21% at $0.63
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 7.04% at $0.17
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.47% at $1.30
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 6.39% at $0.15
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 6.09% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 5.21% at $0.89
- Rubicon Organics ROMJF shares closed down 4.96% at $0.36
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 4.36% at $0.09
- Bright Green BGXX shares closed down 3.92% at $0.70
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.78% at $0.58
- Unrivaled Brands UNRV shares closed down 3.78% at $0.02
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.73% at $74.92
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.52% at $3.56
- Columbia Care CCHWF shares closed down 3.29% at $0.42
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.18% at $0.28
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
