Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:22AM
Irwin Naturals Inc develops vitamins and other health supplements and distributes these products in the United States and Canada through two main channels: health food stores and mass market retailers.

Irwin Naturals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Irwin Naturals (IWINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Irwin Naturals (OTCQB: IWINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Irwin Naturals's (IWINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Irwin Naturals.

Q

What is the target price for Irwin Naturals (IWINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Irwin Naturals

Q

Current Stock Price for Irwin Naturals (IWINF)?

A

The stock price for Irwin Naturals (OTCQB: IWINF) is $2.8 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:48:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Irwin Naturals (IWINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Irwin Naturals.

Q

When is Irwin Naturals (OTCQB:IWINF) reporting earnings?

A

Irwin Naturals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Irwin Naturals (IWINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Irwin Naturals.

Q

What sector and industry does Irwin Naturals (IWINF) operate in?

A

Irwin Naturals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.