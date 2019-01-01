QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.17 - 1.16
Mkt Cap
26.4M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
103.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vibe Growth Corp and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, the company is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The company operates retail and ecommerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vibe Growth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vibe Growth (VIBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vibe Growth (OTCQX: VIBEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vibe Growth's (VIBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vibe Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Vibe Growth (VIBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vibe Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Vibe Growth (VIBEF)?

A

The stock price for Vibe Growth (OTCQX: VIBEF) is $0.25593 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:41:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vibe Growth (VIBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vibe Growth.

Q

When is Vibe Growth (OTCQX:VIBEF) reporting earnings?

A

Vibe Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vibe Growth (VIBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vibe Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Vibe Growth (VIBEF) operate in?

A

Vibe Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.