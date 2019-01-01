Vibe Growth Corp and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, the company is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The company operates retail and ecommerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.