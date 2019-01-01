QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 1.01
Mkt Cap
34.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.5
EPS
0.01
Shares
69.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jun 25, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 2:16PM
Vext Science Inc is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Herbal Wellness Center is Arizona's dispensaries and it executes all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. It is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vext Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vext Science (VEXTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vext Science (OTCQX: VEXTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vext Science's (VEXTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vext Science.

Q

What is the target price for Vext Science (VEXTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vext Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Vext Science (VEXTF)?

A

The stock price for Vext Science (OTCQX: VEXTF) is $0.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:35:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vext Science (VEXTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vext Science.

Q

When is Vext Science (OTCQX:VEXTF) reporting earnings?

A

Vext Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vext Science (VEXTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vext Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Vext Science (VEXTF) operate in?

A

Vext Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.