Vext Science Inc is a US-based Cannabis THC and Hemp cannabinoid products company manufacturing THC cartridges, concentrates, edibles and accessories under the Vapen Brand, and Hemp based products under the Pure Touch Botanicals brand as well as the Vapen CBD brand. Herbal Wellness Center is Arizona's dispensaries and it executes all aspects of the cultivation, extraction, edibles infusion and manufacturing processes which insures a product of the highest quality and purity. It is executing its business growth by leveraging experience and expertise in extractions, product manufacturing, and marketing to expand in the U.S. through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships.