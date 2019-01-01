CBD Unlimited Inc develops CBD-based products. It sells high-end, full-spectrum CBD oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, to support the therapeutic relief of pain and inflammation for humans and pets, through its e-commerce site and other online and in-store retailers. Its Gorilla-Tek division offers a state-of-the-art automated dispensing system providing a secure method of distributing hemp-based products. It also owns and operates subsidiaries that offer technology and consulting solutions to the hemp and CBD industry, including an easy-to-use Seed-to-Shelf compliance and inventory tracking and process management system for regulated products in a front of counter pharmacy support platform.