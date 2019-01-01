QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
74K/408.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
16.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
462.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CBD Unlimited Inc develops CBD-based products. It sells high-end, full-spectrum CBD oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, to support the therapeutic relief of pain and inflammation for humans and pets, through its e-commerce site and other online and in-store retailers. Its Gorilla-Tek division offers a state-of-the-art automated dispensing system providing a secure method of distributing hemp-based products. It also owns and operates subsidiaries that offer technology and consulting solutions to the hemp and CBD industry, including an easy-to-use Seed-to-Shelf compliance and inventory tracking and process management system for regulated products in a front of counter pharmacy support platform.

Analyst Ratings

CBD Unlimited Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBD Unlimited (EDXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBD Unlimited (OTCPK: EDXC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CBD Unlimited's (EDXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CBD Unlimited.

Q

What is the target price for CBD Unlimited (EDXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBD Unlimited

Q

Current Stock Price for CBD Unlimited (EDXC)?

A

The stock price for CBD Unlimited (OTCPK: EDXC) is $0.0356 last updated Today at 6:57:30 PM.

Q

Does CBD Unlimited (EDXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBD Unlimited.

Q

When is CBD Unlimited (OTCPK:EDXC) reporting earnings?

A

CBD Unlimited does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CBD Unlimited (EDXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBD Unlimited.

Q

What sector and industry does CBD Unlimited (EDXC) operate in?

A

CBD Unlimited is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.