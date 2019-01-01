|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Elixinol Wellness (OTCQB: ELLXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Elixinol Wellness.
There is no analysis for Elixinol Wellness
The stock price for Elixinol Wellness (OTCQB: ELLXF) is $0.03535 last updated Today at 8:56:31 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Elixinol Wellness.
Elixinol Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Elixinol Wellness.
Elixinol Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.