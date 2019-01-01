QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/61.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
11.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
Shares
315.9M
Outstanding
Elixinol Wellness Ltd is engaged in the hemp industry, innovating, marketing, and selling hemp-derived nutraceutical, cosmetic, and food products. Its business model is focusing on the Americas, Europe, the UK, the Netherlands and London, Australia, and the Rest of the World.

Elixinol Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elixinol Wellness (OTCQB: ELLXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elixinol Wellness's (ELLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elixinol Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elixinol Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF)?

A

The stock price for Elixinol Wellness (OTCQB: ELLXF) is $0.03535 last updated Today at 8:56:31 PM.

Q

Does Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elixinol Wellness.

Q

When is Elixinol Wellness (OTCQB:ELLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Elixinol Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elixinol Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF) operate in?

A

Elixinol Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.