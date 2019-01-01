Khiron Life Sciences Corp is a vertically integrated medical company with core operations in LatAm, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The company has a presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain, and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.