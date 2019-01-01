QQQ
Khiron Life Sciences Corp is a vertically integrated medical company with core operations in LatAm, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The company has a presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain, and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Khiron Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX: KHRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Khiron Life Sciences's (KHRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Khiron Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Khiron Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)?

A

The stock price for Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX: KHRNF) is $0.1555 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Khiron Life Sciences.

Q

When is Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Khiron Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Khiron Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF) operate in?

A

Khiron Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.