Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Unrivaled Brands Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator having a cannabis brand spanning consumer products, cultivation, distribution, and retail. Its brands include Korova, Sticks, Cabana, among others.

Unrivaled Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX: UNRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unrivaled Brands's (UNRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unrivaled Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unrivaled Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)?

A

The stock price for Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX: UNRV) is $0.2075 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unrivaled Brands.

Q

When is Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV) reporting earnings?

A

Unrivaled Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unrivaled Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Unrivaled Brands (UNRV) operate in?

A

Unrivaled Brands is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.