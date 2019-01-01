QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Panacea Life Sciences Holdings Inc is engaged in the production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. The products offered by the company are CBD Softgells, CBD Tablets, CBD Topicals, CBD Skin Care, CBD Edibles, among others.

Panacea Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panacea Life Sciences (OTCQB: PLSH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Panacea Life Sciences's (PLSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panacea Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panacea Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH)?

A

The stock price for Panacea Life Sciences (OTCQB: PLSH) is $0.8979 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:25:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panacea Life Sciences.

Q

When is Panacea Life Sciences (OTCQB:PLSH) reporting earnings?

A

Panacea Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panacea Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Panacea Life Sciences (PLSH) operate in?

A

Panacea Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.