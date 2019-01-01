QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/502.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.51 - 7.65
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
365.4M
Outstanding
Columbia Care Inc is a cultivator, manufacturer, and provider of medical cannabis products and services. Some of its products are Vaporization Oil, Sublingual Tinctures, Lotions, Hard Pressed Tablets, and Suppositories, among others. The company markets its products under Amber, ClaraCeed, Press, Platinum label, Platinum Partners, Seed & Starin, and Triple 777 brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Columbia Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Care (CCHWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Care's (CCHWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbia Care.

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Care (CCHWF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.20 expecting CCHWF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Care (CCHWF)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF) is $3.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Columbia Care (CCHWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Columbia Care.

Q

When is Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbia Care (CCHWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Care (CCHWF) operate in?

A

Columbia Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.