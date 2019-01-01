QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
1K/90.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
43M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharma company with a Nature to Medicine strategy at the forefront of the emerging phytocannabinoid and plant derived medicine markets. The company's mission is to build an innovative, global bio-pharma company providing standardised, affordable plant derived medicines of the highest regulatory compliance for targeted global markets.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: MGCLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MGC Pharmaceuticals's (MGCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGC Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MGC Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)?

A

The stock price for MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: MGCLF) is $0.0158 last updated Today at 2:34:31 PM.

Q

Does MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGC Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:MGCLF) reporting earnings?

A

MGC Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGC Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF) operate in?

A

MGC Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.