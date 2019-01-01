QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:36PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 10:35AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Glass House Brands Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company with a focus on the California market. Its portfolio of brands includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Glass House Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Glass House Brands (GLASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Glass House Brands (OTCQX: GLASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Glass House Brands's (GLASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Glass House Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Glass House Brands (GLASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Glass House Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Glass House Brands (GLASF)?

A

The stock price for Glass House Brands (OTCQX: GLASF) is $5.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Glass House Brands (GLASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Glass House Brands.

Q

When is Glass House Brands (OTCQX:GLASF) reporting earnings?

A

Glass House Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Glass House Brands (GLASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Glass House Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Glass House Brands (GLASF) operate in?

A

Glass House Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.