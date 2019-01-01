QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/189.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
783.5M
Outstanding
Heritage Cannabis Holding Corp is a Canada based holding company, operating in the vertically integrated cannabis business. It cultivates, sells, and distributes medical cannabis and marijuana. The group derives revenue from the sale of goods and provision of services.

Heritage Cannabis Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX: HERTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heritage Cannabis Holding's (HERTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heritage Cannabis Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heritage Cannabis Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)?

A

The stock price for Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX: HERTF) is $0.0414 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:24:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heritage Cannabis Holding.

Q

When is Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTCQX:HERTF) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage Cannabis Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 31, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage Cannabis Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF) operate in?

A

Heritage Cannabis Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.