Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

Charlottes Web Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX: CWBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charlottes Web Holdings's (CWBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charlottes Web Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX: CWBHF) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting CWBHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)?

A

The stock price for Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX: CWBHF) is $1.12 last updated Today at 5:21:59 PM.

Q

Does Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charlottes Web Holdings.

Q

When is Charlottes Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Charlottes Web Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charlottes Web Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) operate in?

A

Charlottes Web Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.