Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.19
Mkt Cap
81.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
876.5M
Outstanding
Cannara Biotech Inc is engaged in the production of indoor cannabis and derivative products for the Canadian and international markets. The company is building an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, Canada. Its operating segment includes Cannabis operations; Real Estate operations and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate operations segment.

Cannara Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCQB: LOVFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cannara Biotech's (LOVFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cannara Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cannara Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Cannara Biotech (LOVFF)?

A

The stock price for Cannara Biotech (OTCQB: LOVFF) is $0.0928 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:47:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cannara Biotech.

Q

When is Cannara Biotech (OTCQB:LOVFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cannara Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cannara Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Cannara Biotech (LOVFF) operate in?

A

Cannara Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.