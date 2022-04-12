Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2022

Upgrades

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Louisiana-Pacific showed an EPS of $2.24, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $50.12. At the end of the last trading period, Louisiana-Pacific closed at $59.32.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Juniper Networks Inc JNPR from Sell to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $24.93. Juniper Networks closed at $34.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for First Financial Corp THFF was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, First Financial showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. At the end of the last trading period, First Financial closed at $41.60.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.48 and a 52-week-low of $150.02. At the end of the last trading period, CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $216.60.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Charles Schwab Corp SCHW was changed from Neutral to Buy. Charles Schwab earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $63.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.58.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Aptiv PLC APTV was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.81 and a 52-week-low of $94.75. At the end of the last trading period, Aptiv closed at $108.21.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Brighthouse Finl had an EPS of $5.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.33 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. At the end of the last trading period, Brighthouse Finl closed at $51.57.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cardinal Health Inc CAH was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. At the end of the last trading period, Cardinal Health closed at $61.38.

For Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $4.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $378.46. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $387.92.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Ferrari NV RACE was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ferrari showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.78 and a 52-week-low of $178.87. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $220.76.

Downgrades

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc KLIC was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Kulicke & Soffa Indus showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kulicke & Soffa Indus shows a 52-week-high of $75.29 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.27.

For Franklin Resources Inc BEN, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Franklin Resources showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. At the end of the last trading period, Franklin Resources closed at $26.18.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Invesco Ltd IVZ from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Invesco showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Invesco closed at $21.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating for Datto Holding Corp MSP from Outperform to Market Perform. Datto Holding earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.65.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for MYT Netherlands Parent BV MYTE was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, MYT Netherlands Parent showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MYT Netherlands Parent shows a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.06.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL was changed from Outperform to Neutral. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SailPoint Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.05.

For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of $21.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.03.

For Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Repare Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Repare Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.37.

For Franklin Resources Inc BEN, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Franklin Resources had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Franklin Resources shows a 52-week-high of $38.27 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.18.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Federated Hermes Inc FHI from Neutral to Sell. Federated Hermes earned $0.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.82 and a 52-week-low of $27.88. Federated Hermes closed at $32.59 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS was changed from Buy to Neutral. Skyworks Solutions earned $3.14 in the first quarter, compared to $3.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.00 and a 52-week-low of $118.99. Skyworks Solutions closed at $120.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Cohu Inc COHU was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cohu had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Cohu closed at $25.79.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Datto Holding Corp MSP was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Datto Holding showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.65.

For STMicroelectronics NV STM, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, STMicroelectronics had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.15 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. STMicroelectronics closed at $37.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Cisco Systems Inc CSCO was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $50.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.88.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for BanColombia SA CIB from Overweight to Neutral. BanColombia earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.73 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. BanColombia closed at $43.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For Verint Systems Inc VRNT, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Verint Systems had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.74 and a 52-week-low of $41.45. At the end of the last trading period, Verint Systems closed at $51.40.

For Rapid7 Inc RPD, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Rapid7 earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.96. Rapid7 closed at $111.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL from Overweight to Equal-Weight. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. At the end of the last trading period, SailPoint Technologies closed at $64.05.

For Dana Inc DAN, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dana earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. At the end of the last trading period, Dana closed at $15.22.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Fiserv Inc FISV from Outperform to Market Perform. Fiserv earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fiserv shows a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $89.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.60.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for NetApp Inc NTAP was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, NetApp had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $72.04. NetApp closed at $77.12 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for F5 Inc FFIV was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, F5 had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $174.34. At the end of the last trading period, F5 closed at $207.49.

For Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Hewlett Packard had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $12.99. At the end of the last trading period, Hewlett Packard closed at $15.81.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Waste Management Inc WM from Outperform to Market Perform. Waste Management earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.04 and a 52-week-low of $132.87. Waste Management closed at $164.16 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AmerisourceBergen earned $2.58 in the first quarter, compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.90 and a 52-week-low of $111.34. At the end of the last trading period, AmerisourceBergen closed at $162.65.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.16 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. Enjoy Technology closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp SBUX from Buy to Neutral. Starbucks earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $78.92. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $80.68.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT was changed from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.59.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $53.47. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $59.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For Utz Brands Inc UTZ, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Utz Brands had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Utz Brands closed at $14.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ingredion Inc INGR, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.89 and a 52-week-low of $81.25. Ingredion closed at $90.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, SailPoint Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. SailPoint Technologies closed at $64.05 at the end of the last trading period.

For Landos Biopharma Inc LABP, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Landos Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.27.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. SailPoint Technologies closed at $64.05 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, SailPoint Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SailPoint Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.05.

For Datto Holding Corp MSP, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Datto Holding had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. At the end of the last trading period, Datto Holding closed at $34.65.

For SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, SailPoint Technologies had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of SailPoint Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.05.

For Chegg Inc CHGG, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $96.94 and a 52-week-low of $23.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.29.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synaptogenix Inc SNPX. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Synaptogenix. The current stock performance of Synaptogenix shows a 52-week-high of $14.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.03.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc UPST with an Outperform rating. The price target for Upstart Hldgs is set to $150.00. In the fourth quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $75.15. Upstart Hldgs closed at $89.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pool Corp POOL, Edward Jones initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the fourth quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $2.63, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pool shows a 52-week-high of $582.26 and a 52-week-low of $361.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $415.04.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH with a Buy rating. The price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $105.00. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $69.53. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Roadhouse closed at $79.10.

With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny's Corp DENN. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Denny's. In the fourth quarter, Denny's showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. At the end of the last trading period, Denny's closed at $13.19.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp QS with a Hold rating. The price target for QuantumScape is set to $20.00. In the fourth quarter, QuantumScape showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $2.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.41 and a 52-week-low of $13.21. QuantumScape closed at $17.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc DRI. The price target seems to have been set at $162.00 for Darden Restaurants. In the third quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.28 and a 52-week-low of $116.03. At the end of the last trading period, Darden Restaurants closed at $126.54.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL with a Sell rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel Old is set to $97.00. Cracker Barrel Old earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cracker Barrel Old shows a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $107.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.63.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE. The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Cheesecake Factory. For the fourth quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.81 and a 52-week-low of $31.43. Cheesecake Factory closed at $35.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI with a Neutral rating. The price target for BJ's Restaurants is set to $29.00. BJ's Restaurants earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Restaurants closed at $26.07.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wingstop Inc WING. The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Wingstop. In the fourth quarter, Wingstop showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wingstop shows a 52-week-high of $187.35 and a 52-week-low of $105.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.20.

With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Bloomin Brands. Bloomin Brands earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $17.29. At the end of the last trading period, Bloomin Brands closed at $20.44.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Patrick Industries Inc PATK with a Buy rating. The price target for Patrick Industries is set to $75.00. Patrick Industries earned $2.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.83 and a 52-week-low of $54.80. Patrick Industries closed at $57.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Veritone Inc VERI. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Veritone. For the fourth quarter, Veritone had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.14 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. At the end of the last trading period, Veritone closed at $15.96.

With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack In The Box Inc JACK. The price target seems to have been set at $104.00 for Jack In The Box. In the first quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $76.50. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $91.00.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG with a Buy rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $1900.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $5.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1277.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1511.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers Inc PXS. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Pyxis Tankers. In the fourth quarter, Pyxis Tankers showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Pyxis Tankers closed at $0.58 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TORM PLC TRMD. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for TORM. In the fourth quarter, TORM showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.16 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. At the end of the last trading period, TORM closed at $9.21.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group Inc TCS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Container Store Group is set to $54.00. Container Store Group earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.60. At the end of the last trading period, Container Store Group closed at $7.86.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HashiCorp Inc HCP. The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for HashiCorp. HashiCorp earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. At the end of the last trading period, HashiCorp closed at $53.80.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity Holding Corp PING with a Buy rating. The price target for Ping Identity Holding is set to $38.00. Ping Identity Holding earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.60. At the end of the last trading period, Ping Identity Holding closed at $28.18.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Syneos Health Inc SYNH. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Syneos Health. In the fourth quarter, Syneos Health showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.18 and a 52-week-low of $72.48. Syneos Health closed at $81.77 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable Holdings Inc TENB with a Buy rating. The price target for Tenable Holdings is set to $75.00. For the fourth quarter, Tenable Holdings had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.37 and a 52-week-low of $35.52. At the end of the last trading period, Tenable Holdings closed at $58.39.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry Inc XMTR. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Xometry. Xometry earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $33.01. At the end of the last trading period, Xometry closed at $34.67.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne Inc HP. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Helmerich & Payne. For the first quarter, Helmerich & Payne had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $45.80 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.69.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Adtran Inc ADTN. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Adtran. For the fourth quarter, Adtran had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.76 and a 52-week-low of $16.79. Adtran closed at $17.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Calix Inc CALX with a Buy rating. The price target for Calix is set to $60.00. For the fourth quarter, Calix had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Calix shows a 52-week-high of $80.95 and a 52-week-low of $36.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.66.

