Range
13.27 - 14.58
Vol / Avg.
103.4K/227.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.36 - 34.49
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
84.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
MYT Netherlands Parent BV is a luxury e-commerce platform. The company offers luxury fashion wear for men, women, and kids. Also, the company sells shoes, bags, and accessories.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV214.544M

MYT Netherlands Parent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE: MYTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MYT Netherlands Parent's (MYTE) competitors?

A

Other companies in MYT Netherlands Parent’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).

Q

What is the target price for MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE: MYTE) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting MYTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.54% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE)?

A

The stock price for MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE: MYTE) is $14.17 last updated Today at 6:04:29 PM.

Q

Does MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MYT Netherlands Parent.

Q

When is MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) reporting earnings?

A

MYT Netherlands Parent’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MYT Netherlands Parent.

Q

What sector and industry does MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE) operate in?

A

MYT Netherlands Parent is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.