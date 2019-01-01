QQQ
Range
14.18 - 15.71
Vol / Avg.
124.9K/186K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.68 - 35.75
Mkt Cap
640.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.83
Shares
41.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Repare Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Repare Therapeutics's (RPTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) was reported by Stifel on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting RPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)?

A

The stock price for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RPTX) is $15.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repare Therapeutics.

Q

When is Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) reporting earnings?

A

Repare Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Repare Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) operate in?

A

Repare Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.