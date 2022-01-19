Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 19, 2022

Upgrades

For Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. Rocket Companies earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rocket Companies shows a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.98.

For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.63, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $138.19. Take-Two Interactive closed at $154.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from Neutral to Buy. Signature Bank earned $4.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $374.76 and a 52-week-low of $146.10. Signature Bank closed at $355.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.66 and a 52-week-low of $54.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals closed at $54.13 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Truist Financial showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. Truist Financial closed at $67.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Rimini Street had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Rimini Street shows a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.99.

For Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. At the end of the last trading period, Astra Space closed at $5.25.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, CryoPort showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.30 and a 52-week-low of $43.35. CryoPort closed at $43.59 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, ABB showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ABB shows a 52-week-high of $39.11 and a 52-week-low of $28.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.62.

For Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Qualtrics International earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qualtrics International shows a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $25.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.38.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Kroger showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. At the end of the last trading period, Kroger closed at $48.59.

For Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. Boise Cascade earned $2.31 in the third quarter, compared to $2.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.35 and a 52-week-low of $45.84. At the end of the last trading period, Boise Cascade closed at $67.28.

For Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Las Vegas Sands had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $33.75. Las Vegas Sands closed at $43.10 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HWC), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Hancock Whitney showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.75 and a 52-week-low of $33.69. At the end of the last trading period, Hancock Whitney closed at $54.49.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Bank of Montreal had an EPS of $2.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. The current stock performance of Bank of Montreal shows a 52-week-high of $120.13 and a 52-week-low of $74.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.54.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) from Underperform to Neutral. Under Armour earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.16. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $18.81.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.88 and a 52-week-low of $44.29. Exxon Mobil closed at $73.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Entegris showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Entegris shows a 52-week-high of $158.00 and a 52-week-low of $93.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.48.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. DexCom earned $0.89 in the third quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $659.45 and a 52-week-low of $318.45. At the end of the last trading period, DexCom closed at $429.87.

For Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Tandem Diabetes Care had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.86 and a 52-week-low of $76.19. Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $116.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Glaukos earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.35. Glaukos closed at $51.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Mercantile Bank had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.85 and a 52-week-low of $26.76. At the end of the last trading period, Mercantile Bank closed at $38.64.

For Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Electronic Arts showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Electronic Arts shows a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $120.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.91.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) from Neutral to Buy. Arcos Dorados Holdings earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $5.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Interactive Brokers Group earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.83 and a 52-week-low of $58.84. Interactive Brokers Group closed at $71.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Oportun Financial showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.35. At the end of the last trading period, Oportun Financial closed at $18.93.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Commercial Metals earned $1.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Commercial Metals shows a 52-week-high of $38.72 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.51.

For Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Akamai Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $112.08.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Home Point Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HMPT) from Overweight to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. At the end of the last trading period, Home Point Capital closed at $4.83.

For Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Utz Brands had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Utz Brands shows a 52-week-high of $30.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.00.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.31.

For Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Coca-Cola Femsa earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coca-Cola Femsa shows a 52-week-high of $59.07 and a 52-week-low of $41.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.08.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Passage Bio had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. At the end of the last trading period, Passage Bio closed at $5.40.

For Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.48. At the end of the last trading period, Spire Globall closed at $2.50.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.31.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) from Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $116.60. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $126.35.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Activision Blizzard had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.31.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Buy to Hold. Activision Blizzard earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. At the end of the last trading period, Activision Blizzard closed at $82.31.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Grocery Outlet Holding shows a 52-week-high of $46.58 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.45.

For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $8.99.

For Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Americold Realty Trust earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.88. At the end of the last trading period, Americold Realty Trust closed at $29.50.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Canadian Imperial Bank had an EPS of $2.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The current stock performance of Canadian Imperial Bank shows a 52-week-high of $132.48 and a 52-week-low of $84.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.97.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Truist Financial earned $1.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. Truist Financial closed at $67.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Outperform to Neutral. Activision Blizzard earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. At the end of the last trading period, Activision Blizzard closed at $82.31.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for McCormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, McCormick & Co had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of McCormick & Co shows a 52-week-high of $98.80 and a 52-week-low of $77.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.47.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Alliant Energy had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.35 and a 52-week-low of $45.99. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $59.67.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Mimecast showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mimecast shows a 52-week-high of $85.48 and a 52-week-low of $38.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.89.

For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.15. Cisco Systems closed at $59.73 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Buy to Hold. Activision Blizzard earned $0.72 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.31.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ally Financial shows a 52-week-high of $56.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.81.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Toll Brothers earned $3.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $43.74. Toll Brothers closed at $63.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was changed from Sector Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $4.36, compared to $2.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $74.70. Lennar closed at $101.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from Sector Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $34.92. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $45.20.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Installed Building Prods showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.43 and a 52-week-low of $99.36. Installed Building Prods closed at $113.87 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $3.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.24. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $110.45 and a 52-week-low of $69.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.42.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. CommVault Systems earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $56.53. At the end of the last trading period, CommVault Systems closed at $68.09.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, TopBuild showed an EPS of $2.95, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $284.07 and a 52-week-low of $179.50. At the end of the last trading period, TopBuild closed at $231.00.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medalist Diversified REIT is set to $1.50. Medalist Diversified REIT earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.96. Medalist Diversified REIT closed at $1.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Clearfield. For the fourth quarter, Clearfield had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.53. Clearfield closed at $65.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (NYSE:FATH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fathom Digital is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. At the end of the last trading period, Fathom Digital closed at $8.45.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for INVO Bioscience. For the third quarter, INVO Bioscience had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.67. INVO Bioscience closed at $3.69 at the end of the last trading period.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KPRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kiora Pharmaceuticals is set to $2.50. For the third quarter, Kiora Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Kiora Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, DoorDash showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $128.58.

Stifel initiated coverage on DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DocGo is set to $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.86 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. At the end of the last trading period, DocGo closed at $7.30.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $8.00. In the third quarter, Opendoor Technologies showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $10.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.65.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Clover Health Investments is set to $3.00. For the third quarter, Clover Health Investments had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. Clover Health Investments closed at $2.88 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Genius Sports. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.22. At the end of the last trading period, Genius Sports closed at $6.22.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE:BF) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Brown-Forman is set to $70.00. Brown-Forman earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN). The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for Arvinas. Arvinas earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.59. Arvinas closed at $64.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $20.00. For the third quarter, SoFi Technologies had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.02. SoFi Technologies closed at $12.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE). The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Sea. For the third quarter, Sea had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $372.70 and a 52-week-low of $166.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $170.48.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GRAB). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Grab Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.40. Grab Hldgs closed at $5.54 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV). The price target seems to have been set at $307.00 for F5. For the fourth quarter, F5 had an EPS of $3.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.43. The current stock performance of F5 shows a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $174.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $223.50.

For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Fastly showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $122.75 and a 52-week-low of $29.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.95.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Juniper Networks. Juniper Networks earned $0.46 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. At the end of the last trading period, Juniper Networks closed at $34.05.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cloudflare is set to $132.00. Cloudflare earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.64 and a 52-week-low of $60.96. Cloudflare closed at $93.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for US Foods Hldg is set to $44.00. For the third quarter, US Foods Hldg had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of US Foods Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.13.

Raymond James initiated coverage on ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for ADS-TEC Energy is set to $14.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.21. At the end of the last trading period, ADS-TEC Energy closed at $8.58.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Nutanix. In the first quarter, Nutanix showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Nutanix closed at $28.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for VMware is set to $164.00. VMware earned $1.72 in the third quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.80. At the end of the last trading period, VMware closed at $124.71.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Compass Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Therapeutics closed at $2.70.

See all analyst ratings initiations.