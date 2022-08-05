Why Cooper-Standard Is Trading Higher By 70%, Here Are 81 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares jumped 88.8% to $3.9650 after jumping around 104% on Thursday.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS rose 70.4% to $8.57 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares jumped 66.6% to $0.5498. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares climbed 56.6% to $3.90.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG gained 54.8% to $28.33 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX rose 41.9% to $0.8936 as India's Intas Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd are reportedly in talks to acquire Athenex.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 39.5% to $46.81 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF shares rose 38% to $5.08 after gaining around 15% on Thursday.
- Progyny, Inc. PGNY gained 33.5% to $39.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ gained 33.3% to $2.16 after the company announced an expanded collaboration with GroveToken LLC to include a 12-month-long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper and GreenOasis technologies.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 32% to $23.34 after dipping 34% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY jumped 29.3% to $7.95.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares rose 25.9% to $73.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT gained 24.2% to $16.35 after the company announced a $250 million investment from Warburg Pincus in Calumet's Montana Renewables LLC subsidiary. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 23.3% to $14.26 after the company said it received a non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. to acquire all outstanding common shares of Atlas for $14.45 per share.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG gained 23% to $2.99 following Q2 earnings.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM jumped 23% to $2.2185.
- Aemetis, Inc. AMTX gained 21.15% to $9.88. The company yesterday reported Q2 results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 21% to $5.68 following Q2 results.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS jumped 21% to $13.47 following strong quarterly results.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI rose 19.8% to $8.83 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- iRobot Corporation IRBT gained 19% to $59.53 after Amazon announced it will acquire the company for $61 per share.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI rose 19% to $2.88.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB jumped 18% to $2.22. Selecta Biosciences reported Q2 sales results up year over year.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 18% to $36.97 following Q2 results.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO rose 17.5% to $3.49 after the company posted a double-digit surge in quarterly revenue.
- Unico American Corporation UNAM gained 16.5% to $2.0965.
- Talos Energy Inc. TALO jumped 16.3% to $18.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF jumped 16.3% to $109.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Following earnings, Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $88 to $115.
- Yelp Inc. YELP surged 15.7% to $37.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY2022 sales guidance above estimates.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 15.3% to $18.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance. The company also reported monthly unique players increased 30% year over year.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE jumped 15% to $7.26 following Q2 results.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY gained 14.8% to $260.14 following Q4 results.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose 14.3% to $19.90 as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.
- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP gained 13.7% to $22.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM surged 13.5% to $261.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO rose 13.4% to $290.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $315 to $385.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF gained 13.1% to $7.68.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN climbed 12.2% to $121.44 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 12% to $11.77. Peloton Interactive is expected to release its Q4 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM shares rose 11.4% to $1.0001 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC shares rose 10.9% to $0.9663.
- New Relic, Inc. NEWR gained 10.7% to $67.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR surged 10.3% to $168.93 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND jumped 10.2% to $90.20 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Penumbra, Inc. PEN gained 10.2% to $157.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA gained 9.6% to $124.45 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 9.1% to $1.3199 after jumping around 19% on Thursday.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 8.9% to $4.6806 after dipping over 31% on Thursday.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF gained 8.7% to $46.20 on strong quarterly results.
- DoorDash, Inc. DASH rose 4.6% to $85.11 as the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, with revenue surging 30% year-over-year to $1.61 billion. The company also said it expects full-year marketplace gross order value of $51 billion to $53 billion.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR rose 4.5% to $18.81 after the company reported Q2 results.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX shares tumbled 65.3% to $4.8796 after the company priced a $16.8 million public offering.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 53.4% to $0.4750 after the company announced pricing of $18 million public offering.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT fell 33.5% to $12.14 after the company issued weak sales forecast and announced a $40 million share repurchase program. JP Morgan and Stifel also downgraded the stock.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN fell 30.7% to $3.1088 after the company late Thursday disclosed an investigation into internal controls and revenue recognition timing. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to Underweight on Friday.
- Exagen Inc. XGN fell 24% to $6.30 after reporting Q2 results. Exagen initiated study to predict Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Response (RADR) in patients with RA.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX fell 21.7% to $2.8205. Cognition Therapeutics shares jumped 65% on Thursday after the company presented a proteomic analysis of clinical biomarker data from the SPARC study of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
- Profound Medical Corp. PROF dropped 19% to $7.53 following Q2 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 17.5% to $0.4333 after posting a wider Q2 loss.
- Astra Space, Inc. ASTR declined 16% to $1.3250 following Q2 results.
- Funko, Inc. FNKO dipped 15.7% to $22.50 following Q2 results.
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. DH fell 15.6% to $24.74 after the company issued guidance below consensus estimates.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX dropped 15.5% to $10.24 following weak quarterly results.
- Intrusion Inc. INTZ fell 15.2% to $4.13 following Q2 results.
- Tutor Perini Corporation TPC dropped 14.4% to $7.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD fell 14.3% to $14.98 after the company posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 14% to $7.05 after the company reported mixed financial results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. BGS dipped 13.3% to $21.98 following weak quarterly results.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc GNLN fell 12.7% to $0.1609. Greenlane reported board's Approval of 1-for-20 reverse stock split ratio, effective August 9, 2022.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO fell 12.3% to $85.60 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Green Dot Corporation GDOT dropped 12% to $24.91 following weak quarterly sales.
- WW International, Inc. WW dipped 11.7% to $6.47 following Q2 results.
- NN, Inc. NNBR fell 11.2% to $2.4850 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA dropped 9.5% to $11.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares fell 8.1% to $4.32 after jumping 75% on Thursday.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 7% to $37.52 as the company lowered its FY23 sales guidance.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares fell 6.5% to $1.0100 after reporting Q2 earnings.
- DURECT Corporation DRRX fell 6.4% to $0.5900 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 5.8% to $17.57 after posting a loss for the second quarter.
- Zillow Group, Inc. Z fell 3.5% to $36.31 following Q2 results.
