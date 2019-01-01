QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 5
Mkt Cap
60.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
23
EPS
-0.08
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Sobr Safe Inc is engaged in developing alcohol-detecting devices to address the automotive alcohol sensing spectrum. The company has developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR. This device is patented which is used for detecting alcohol in a human system by testing the ethanol content in the perspiration.

Sobr Safe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sobr Safe (SOBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sobr Safe (OTCQB: SOBR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sobr Safe's (SOBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sobr Safe.

Q

What is the target price for Sobr Safe (SOBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sobr Safe

Q

Current Stock Price for Sobr Safe (SOBR)?

A

The stock price for Sobr Safe (OTCQB: SOBR) is $2.3001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:31:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sobr Safe (SOBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sobr Safe.

Q

When is Sobr Safe (OTCQB:SOBR) reporting earnings?

A

Sobr Safe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sobr Safe (SOBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sobr Safe.

Q

What sector and industry does Sobr Safe (SOBR) operate in?

A

Sobr Safe is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.