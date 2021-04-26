 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 4:24am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $15.63 billion.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $187.53 million.

• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $788.00 million.

• Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $353.40 million.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $291.99 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $179.48 million.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $164.69 million.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $153.79 million.

• None (None:CMMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $104.14 million.

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $502.36 million.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $152.24 million.

• Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $384.57 million.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $755.81 million.

• NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $561.37 million.

• Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $214.63 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $151.59 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $19.83 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $83.27 million.

• MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $652.22 million.

• OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $880.80 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $280.46 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $164.29 million.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $265.28 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $118.74 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $313.83 million.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $89.19 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $339.05 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $717.79 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $196.07 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $296.21 million.

• Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.19 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $450.27 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $95.86 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $298.80 million.

• Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $163.77 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $376.56 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $206.15 million.

• FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $154.91 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $175.08 million.

• Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $55.92 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $418.71 million.

• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $241.02 million.

• Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $35.47 million.

• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $32.70 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $539.26 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $293.76 million.

• Vale (NYSE:VALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.

• Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.43 million.

 

