Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.37 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $7.38 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $32.24 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $869.77 million.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $33.84 billion.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $11.39 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NYSE: WLTW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $36.13 billion.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $672.09 million.
- TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $42.39 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $911.01 million.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $613.15 million.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $498.42 million.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $290.63 million.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.99 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $830.32 million.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $974.32 million.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $967.68 million.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $910.31 million.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $258.68 million.
- BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $505.40 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $445.54 million.
- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $924.06 million.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $243.26 million.
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $329.99 million.
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $617.72 million.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $796.53 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $308.64 million.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $6.75 per share on revenue of $807.03 million.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc (NYSE: NGVC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $217.84 million.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $970.97 million.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $504.74 million.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $811.08 million.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $566.21 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $425.12 million.
- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $819.61 million.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $494.12 million.
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $630.80 million.
- Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $650.20 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $642.01 million.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $841.93 million.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $487.98 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.