This Technology Stock Jumped 55% Following Q2 Results; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 77.2% to close at $2.02. The FDA finalized rule enabling access to over-the-counter hearing aids.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG gained 58.8% to settle at $1.13 after Nasdaq resumed trading in the stock.
- GreenBox POS GBOX shares climbed 55.1% to close at $1.97 on Tuesday as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- BioAtla, Inc. BCAB gained 48.4% to settle at $11.87. BioAlta recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL jumped 45.9% to close at $6.36 after the company announced the publication of pre-clinical results of its FABP inhibitor platform.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO gained 45% to settle at $6.35 following the start of the company's Investor Day event.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA shares gained 36.1% to settle at $8.25 amid continued volatility following Friday's IPO.
- My Size, Inc. MYSZ gained 33.9% to close at $0.3370 after the company said Q2 EPS and sales results were up year over year and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. SKYT shares jumped 33% to settle at $18.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 32.1% to close at $8.40 following upbeat Q2 sales.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX jumped 32% to settle at $24.55 after the company reported Q2 results and announced positive data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial of VTX958, a novel and selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK gained 31.9% to close at $5.29. Kirkland's is expected to report Q2 results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY climbed 29.1% to settle at $20.65. B. Riley Securities downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Sell and announced a $5 price target.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY jumped 28.8% to close at $2.0217. Party City recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Blend Labs, Inc. BLND gained 28.6% to settle at $3.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised Title365 revenue guidance.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS gained 26% to close at $7.76 following strong quarterly results.
- Energy Services of America Corporation ESOA jumped 24.8% to settle at $2.97. Energy Services Of America posted Q2 earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $51.17 million.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE rose 24.4% to close at $34.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 and FY22 guidance above estimates.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 24.3% to close at $2.81 after AMTD Group announced it will inject into the company 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM surged 23.3% to settle at $0.9894. BioSig said it sees positive momentum from sales pipeline growth.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL gained 22.6% to settle at $3.37. Cowen & Co. recently downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $14 to $3.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC rose 21.7% to close at $6.01 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV gained 20.8% to settle at $2.44 following Q2 results.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 20.7% to settle at $2.27.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ADES rose 20.6% to close at $5.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI gained 20.5% to settle at $1.53. Infinity Pharmaceuticals recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX gained 20.2% to settle at $8.56.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX rose 19% to close at $3.19. Accelerate Diagnostics recently announced a global commercial collaboration agreement with BD. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 18% to close at $5.52 following strong quarterly sales.
- ThredUp Inc. TDUP jumped 17.4% to settle at $3.58 after the company reported Q2 results and issued guidance.
- Akumin Inc. AKU rose 16.8% to close at $0.9226. Akumin recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- Fabrinet FN gained 14.9% to close at $115.72 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ climbed 14.5% to close at $10.64. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full commercial availability of ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates.
- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. TPST rose 14.1% to close at $2.76 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA rose 13.3% to close at $2.30. Nocera reported closing of $6.58 million underwritten public offering.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 13.2% to close at $0.8280 after dropping around 32% on Monday. Embark Technology, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA shares rose 11% to close at $1.01 after the company reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 96% year-over-year to $12.58 million, beating the consensus of $9.75 million.
- Emerson Radio Corp. MSN rose 10.5% to close at $0.74.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR rose 9.7% to close at $3.84.
- Toast, Inc. TOST jumped 7.7% to close at $20.64.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN gained 7.6% to settle at $26.82. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded higher in sympathy with Walmart, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS climbed 7.3% to close at $11.48. Shares of retail and apparel companies traded higher in sympathy with Walmart, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 7.2% to close at $3.74 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 6.1% to close at $35.09. Kohl's named Christie Raymond as Chief Marketing Officer.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 5.5% to close at $1.0650 after the company posted a profit for the first quarter.
- Walmart Inc. WMT gained 5.1% to settle at $139.37 as the company reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion.
Losers
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares dipped 41.8% to settle at $0.4560 on Tuesday after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering.
- Rubicon Technologies Inc. RBT shares declined 38.8% to close at $6.00 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technologies started trading on the NYSE today, August 16, 2022, following the completion of its business combination with Founder SPAC.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL shares declined 38.8% to close at $1.5750 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss.
- Save Foods, Inc. SVFD dropped 38.7% to close at $2.92 after the company priced a 1.6 million share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Polished.com Inc. POL fell 35.8% to close at $0.97. Polished.com said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $145 million to $150 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $156.15 million.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 33.3% to settle at $1.60 after the company reported a drop in Q2 sales and issued weak FY22 sales forecast.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO shares dipped 30.4% to close at $0.6155 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL fell 27.9% to close at $3.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dropped 27.5% to close at $18.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and filed for a mixed shelf of up to $400 million.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA fell 26.8% to settle at $3.34 after the company cut its FY22 revenue guidance.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW fell 25.7% to close at $2.49.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR dropped 24.1% to close at $2.24. AEye recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS fell 23.3% to close at $0.4998 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR dipped 22.6% to settle at $8.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 21.7% to close at $1.12. Helbiz posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares fell 21.1% to close at $0.1620 after the company reported a wider Q2 loss and announced worse-than-expected sales results.
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX fell 21% to settle at $7.28. Icosavax posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share and filed for mixed shelf of up to $400 million.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 21% to close at $14.01 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI fell 19.9% to settle at $6.71. Virios Therapeutics recently initiated patient dosing in its exploratory Long-COVID trial evaluating IMC-2 (valacyclovir + celecoxib).
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI fell 19.4% to settle at $3.24. CASI Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share.
- GAN Limited GAN fell 19.4% to close at $3.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE dropped 19.1% to close at $3.760 after reporting Q2 results.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 18.5% to settle at $0.42. LogicBio Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF dropped 18.1% to settle at $1.58 following a decline in quarterly sales.
- Cinedigm Corp. CIDM fell 17.2% to close at $0.6321 after posting a loss for the first quarter.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE dipped 16.9% to close at $2.32 after Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Speculative Hold. Faraday Future reported an operating loss of $137 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
- Wag! Group Co. PET fell 16.7% to settle at $5.68. PetIQ recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN dipped 16% to settle at $4.11 as the company posted a wider loss for its second quarter.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 14.7% to close at $0.23.
- Sea Limited SE fell 13.9% to close at $77.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 11.9% to close at $11.66.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW dropped 11.9% to close at $4.7550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares fell 11.9% to close at $0.4757 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE dropped 11.7% to close at $26.80 after the company announced the commencement of a public offering of 13 million shares.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA fell 11.6% to close at $26.34 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $425 million of convertible senior notes.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. VISL fell 11.4% to close at $0.6005 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA dipped 11.2% to close at $4.45.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD dropped 11.1% to close at $1.93.
- Zomedica Corp. ZOM fell 9.6% to close at $0.3340. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM dipped 9.6% to settle at $63.56.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE dropped 8.8% to close at $32.90.
- Arcimoto, Inc. FUV fell 8.5% to close at $2.79 following weak Q2 results. Arcimoto also said due to uncertainty caused by supply chain headwinds co. will not meet prior FY production guidance.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS declined 8.1% to settle at $7.80 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC dropped 7.7% to close at $15.13.
- Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN fell 6.3% to close at $15.26 after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million of shares in upsized offering of common stock.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 6.2% to settle at $5.16.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 6% to close at $181.02. AMTD Group will inject into AMTD IDEA Group 100% of the equity interest in AMTD Assets Group.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN dropped 5.7% to close at $105.72.
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. ZIP fell 5.4% to close at $19.83 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Compass, Inc. COMP fell 4.9% to close at $4.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.