Emerson Radio Corp operates in the consumer electronics industry. The company designs, sources, imports and markets a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products, and licenses the Emerson trademark for domestically and internationally. Its products are offered to encompass televisions, digital versatile disc players and video cassette recorders, audio accessories, microwave ovens, home theatre, high-end audio products, office products, mobile stereo, and wireless products. geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.