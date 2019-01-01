Energy Services of America Corporation is engaged in providing contracting services for energy-related companies. The company is primarily engaged in the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It services the gas, petroleum, power, chemical, and automotive industries and does incidental work such as water and sewer projects. Energy Service's other services include liquid pipeline construction, pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installations, various maintenance and repair services, and other services related to pipeline construction.