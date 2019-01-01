QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.9 - 3.09
Vol / Avg.
14.2K/19.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.32 - 3.65
Mkt Cap
47.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.05
P/E
4.92
EPS
0.07
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:37AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Energy Services of America Corporation is engaged in providing contracting services for energy-related companies. The company is primarily engaged in the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It services the gas, petroleum, power, chemical, and automotive industries and does incidental work such as water and sewer projects. Energy Service's other services include liquid pipeline construction, pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installations, various maintenance and repair services, and other services related to pipeline construction.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy Servs of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Servs of America (ESOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Servs of America (OTCQB: ESOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Servs of America's (ESOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy Servs of America.

Q

What is the target price for Energy Servs of America (ESOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy Servs of America

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Servs of America (ESOA)?

A

The stock price for Energy Servs of America (OTCQB: ESOA) is $2.9 last updated Today at 8:56:08 PM.

Q

Does Energy Servs of America (ESOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy Servs of America.

Q

When is Energy Servs of America (OTCQB:ESOA) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Servs of America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy Servs of America (ESOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Servs of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Servs of America (ESOA) operate in?

A

Energy Servs of America is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.