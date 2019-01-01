ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sunrise New Energy
(NASDAQ:EPOW)
$2.04
-0.065[-3.09%]
Last update: 12:21PM
Day High/Low2.02 - 2.17
52 Week High/Low2 - 6.42
Open / Close2.12 / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.27.5K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap50M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float11.4M

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW), Quotes and News Summary

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW)

Day High/Low2.02 - 2.17
52 Week High/Low2 - 6.42
Open / Close2.12 / -
Float / Outstanding11.4M / 24.5M
Vol / Avg.27.5K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap50M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float11.4M
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Global Internet of People Inc is a consulting company engaged in providing enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises through its knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform. The company operates its platform both online, via its mobile application Shidonghui App, and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. It generates maximum revenue from Enterprise services.
Read More

Sunrise New Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Sunrise New Energy's (EPOW) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Sunrise New Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Sunrise New Energy (EPOW)?
A

The stock price for Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ: EPOW) is $2.04 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 4:21 PM UTC.

Q
Does Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunrise New Energy.

Q
When is Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) reporting earnings?
A

Sunrise New Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Sunrise New Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Sunrise New Energy (EPOW) operate in?
A

Sunrise New Energy is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.