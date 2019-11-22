Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 90 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 1.03% down thereafter.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $228.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.77 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.

General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares were up 1.17% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.62 for a change of up 1.17%.

BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) shares set a new yearly high of $28.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares set a new yearly high of $107.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.04%.

Daikin Industries (OTC: DKILY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.63. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock set a new 52-week high of $309.38 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.48%.

Mitsui & Co (OTC: MITSY) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $361.17 for a change of up 0.8%.

Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.18%.

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $153.34.

Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares were up 0.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,053.47 for a change of up 0.25%.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $248.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.

Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) shares were up 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares broke to $38.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares set a new 52-week high of $320.65 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.

Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.05 on Friday morning, moving up 0.75%.

Nomura Holdings (NYSE: NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $5.03. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.06 Friday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.03 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares broke to $113.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.7%.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $124.00. Shares traded up 0.59%.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.41. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

AES (NYSE: AES) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.65 on Friday, moving up 0.95%.

AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $24.23. Shares traded up 1.83%.

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $111.45 with a daily change of down 0.83%.

Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) shares hit a yearly high of $56.26. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.03%.

Shimizu (OTC: SHMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.

Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.17. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares were up 1.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.79 for a change of up 1.48%.

OTE (OTC: HLTOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.75 on Friday, moving flat%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.94 on Friday morning, moving up 0.59%.

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.33.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.60 with a daily change of up 0.39%.

CD Projekt (OTC: OTGLY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.80. Shares traded up 3.19%.

ADT (NYSE: ADT) shares hit a yearly high of $8.61. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to $116.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.80 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.

Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares were up 1.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.13 for a change of up 1.2%.

Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.33 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.34. The stock traded up 6.96% on the session.

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit $158.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.16%.

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares broke to $121.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $66.31 with a daily change of up 1.04%.

Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) shares hit $50.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.18%.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.66 on Friday morning, moving down 0.92%.

Canadian Western Bank (OTC: CBWBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.10 Friday. The stock was up 2.85% for the day.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares hit a yearly high of $77.00. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.80. Shares traded up 7.9%.

Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares set a new yearly high of $37.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares hit $39.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.47%.

Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.33. Shares traded flat%.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $72.20 with a daily change of up 0.7%.

Buckle (NYSE: BKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 19.76%.

Compagnie Financiere (OTC: CFNCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.00 on Friday morning, moving up 2.44%.

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.21 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.37%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.96.

Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.21. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.63. Shares traded up 0.13%.

MiMedx Group (OTC: MDXG) shares were up 70.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.30.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares broke to $4.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) shares were up 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.69 for a change of up 0.56%.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $30.28. The stock traded up 17.31% on the session.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) shares hit a yearly high of $12.96. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares were up 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 2.68%.

XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.15. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares hit a yearly high of $69.66. The stock traded down 0.66% on the session.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares were up 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 0.9%.

shares were up 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 0.9%. Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares were up 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of up 0.68%.

shares were up 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of up 0.68%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares hit $10.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.

shares hit $10.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares broke to $12.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.

shares broke to $12.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%. Sangoma Technologies (OTC: SAMOF) shares hit $1.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.0%.

shares hit $1.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.0%. Jubilee Metals Group (OTC: JUBPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 39.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 39.53%. Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.86. The stock was up 5.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.86. The stock was up 5.37% for the day. SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.33 Friday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares hit a yearly high of $6.15. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.15. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares were up 82.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.85.

shares were up 82.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.85. Bioqual (OTC: BIOQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.75. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $47.75. Shares traded flat%. Jade Global Holdings (OTC: JADG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.78 on Friday, moving up 544.63%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.78 on Friday, moving up 544.63%. Helio Resource (OTC: HELOF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.48%.

