Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
61.6M
Outstanding
Winshear Gold Corp is a Canadian based junior exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration and development of the Gaban Gold project and the Tinka Iron Oxide Copper Gold project in Peru and SMP Gold Project in Tanzania.


Winshear Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winshear Gold (HELOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winshear Gold (OTCPK: HELOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Winshear Gold's (HELOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winshear Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Winshear Gold (HELOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Winshear Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Winshear Gold (HELOF)?

A

The stock price for Winshear Gold (OTCPK: HELOF) is $0.05374 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:57:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Winshear Gold (HELOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Winshear Gold.

Q

When is Winshear Gold (OTCPK:HELOF) reporting earnings?

A

Winshear Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Winshear Gold (HELOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winshear Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Winshear Gold (HELOF) operate in?

A

Winshear Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.