Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
5.55/4.79%
52 Wk
116 - 128
Mkt Cap
870.8M
Payout Ratio
66.2
Open
-
P/E
14.07
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is a Switzerland-based interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets. Its Financial and non-financial products include bonds, interest rates, index futures, currency and credit derivatives, equities, precious metals, energy & environmental products, and others. Its geographical segments are Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Others.

Compagnie Financiere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFNCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Compagnie Financiere's (CFNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What is the target price for Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compagnie Financiere

Q

Current Stock Price for Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF)?

A

The stock price for Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK: CFNCF) is $116 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:54:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

When is Compagnie Financiere (OTCPK:CFNCF) reporting earnings?

A

Compagnie Financiere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compagnie Financiere.

Q

What sector and industry does Compagnie Financiere (CFNCF) operate in?

A

Compagnie Financiere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.