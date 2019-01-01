Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is a Switzerland-based interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets. Its Financial and non-financial products include bonds, interest rates, index futures, currency and credit derivatives, equities, precious metals, energy & environmental products, and others. Its geographical segments are Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Others.