Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology services. The company organizes itself into three primary segments based on the subsidiary. The Matrix segment, which generates the majority of revenue, provides software development and existing software expansion services. The Sapiens segment provides software development services for the insurance industry. The Magic Software segment provides vendor management systems and workforce management services, which include accounting and finance, human resources, IT technology, and marketing and sales. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Israel.