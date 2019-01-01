QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology services. The company organizes itself into three primary segments based on the subsidiary. The Matrix segment, which generates the majority of revenue, provides software development and existing software expansion services. The Sapiens segment provides software development services for the insurance industry. The Magic Software segment provides vendor management systems and workforce management services, which include accounting and finance, human resources, IT technology, and marketing and sales. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Israel.

Formula Systems (1985) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Formula Systems (1985)'s (FORTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Formula Systems (1985)

Q

Current Stock Price for Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)?

A

The stock price for Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) is $101.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 2, 2020.

Q

When is Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) reporting earnings?

A

Formula Systems (1985)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Formula Systems (1985).

Q

What sector and industry does Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY) operate in?

A

Formula Systems (1985) is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.