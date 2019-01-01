Bioqual Inc is a United States-based medical research company. It is engaged in providing contract research services focused on animal models of human diseases, including AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, flavivirus infections like Zika and Dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. The company is also involved in the evaluation of vaccines, vaccine therapeutics, microbicides, and drug therapies. It provides services to the federal government, universities, and the life science and pharmaceutical industries. The company derives revenue from the provision of contract research services.