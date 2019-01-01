QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bioqual Inc is a United States-based medical research company. It is engaged in providing contract research services focused on animal models of human diseases, including AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, flavivirus infections like Zika and Dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. The company is also involved in the evaluation of vaccines, vaccine therapeutics, microbicides, and drug therapies. It provides services to the federal government, universities, and the life science and pharmaceutical industries. The company derives revenue from the provision of contract research services.

Bioqual Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bioqual (BIOQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioqual (OTCPK: BIOQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bioqual's (BIOQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bioqual.

Q

What is the target price for Bioqual (BIOQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bioqual

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioqual (BIOQ)?

A

The stock price for Bioqual (OTCPK: BIOQ) is $87.5 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:36:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioqual (BIOQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2021.

Q

When is Bioqual (OTCPK:BIOQ) reporting earnings?

A

Bioqual does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bioqual (BIOQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioqual.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioqual (BIOQ) operate in?

A

Bioqual is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.