CD Projekt SA is the holding company of CD Projekt capital group. The firm with its subsidiary develops and publishes videogames for hardware platforms such as Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, Nintendo, App Store, Humble Bundle, Origin, and its own proprietary GOG.com platform. It is also involved in global digital videogame distribution. The firm has CD Projekt Red and GOG.com segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from CD Projekt Red segment.