Shimizu Corp operates a construction business, and utilizes technology and engineering capabilities to meet customers' needs. It constructs large offices, factories, residential properties, and other large projects. Technology that Shimizu utilizes can revolve around energy-related concerns, disaster prevention, or improve the functionality of structures. The company has three operating segments: construction (the majority of total revenue), real estate development, and other related businesses. The firm generates additional revenue from operation and management services after construction is completed. Japan accounts for the majority of total revenue, but it will take orders from multinational enterprises and customers in different regions.