Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 13, 2022 1:48 PM | 12 min read
On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 31.44% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • Sientra SIEN's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.1% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Sony Group SONY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.62 and moving down 3.87%.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved down 3.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.21, drifting down 3.29%.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock set a new 52-week low of $54.57 on Tuesday, moving down 12.8%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.77%.
  • Blackbaud BLKB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $47.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%.
  • Verint Systems VRNT shares were down 4.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.15.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares fell to $12.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.11%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.
  • SkyWest SKYW shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.49% for the day.
  • Innoviva INVA shares set a new yearly low of $12.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings BV stock set a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%.
  • G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new 52-week low of $16.85. The stock traded down 6.82%.
  • Republic Bancorp RBCAA shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.37.
  • ContextLogic WISH shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.
  • CS Disco LAW shares moved down 7.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.61, drifting down 7.51%.
  • Forrester Res FORR shares were down 3.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.08.
  • Anterix ATEX stock hit a yearly low of $37.41. The stock was down 4.4% for the day.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares moved down 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69, drifting down 4.45%.
  • MarineMax HZO shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO shares set a new yearly low of $5.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares set a new 52-week low of $35.98. The stock traded down 10.25%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.26. Shares traded down 4.48%.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares fell to $1.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.98%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 5.71%.
  • OneSpan OSPN stock drifted down 4.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49.
  • Celularity CELU shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 9.62%.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley China CAF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.46%.
  • Lands' End LE stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.
  • Container Store Group TCS shares were down 6.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 3.86%.
  • Duluth Holdings DLTH shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 5.72%.
  • Red Violet RDVT shares set a new yearly low of $17.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares moved down 3.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.88%.
  • Landsea Homes LSEA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66. The stock traded down 2.05%.
  • Ouster OUST shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday, moving down 0.55%.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.56%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares moved down 6.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98, drifting down 6.76%.
  • Smart Share Glb EM shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.64% on the session.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 8.0%.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock traded down 0.44%.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares fell to $1.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.72%.
  • TROOPS TROO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 4.6%.
  • Camber Energy CEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • American Public Education APEI stock hit a yearly low of $8.30. The stock was down 8.08% for the day.
  • Allot ALLT shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.25.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.03. Shares traded down 3.26%.
  • Escalade ESCA shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.83.
  • MISTRAS Group MG shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell to $3.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.
  • AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares fell to $5.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $5.17. The stock traded down 3.51%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • IO Biotech IOBT shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.
  • Hempacco HPCO shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares moved down 1.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.53, drifting down 1.98%.
  • Kaleyra KLR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.73%.
  • BrainsWay BWAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday, moving down 1.27%.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 5.92%.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.51%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.76%.
  • US Global Investors GROW stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41.
  • DSS DSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 2.74%.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Sientra SIEN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares were down 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.
  • Takung Art TKAT stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%.
  • DallasNews DALN shares hit a yearly low of $5.94. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
  • Educational Development EDUC shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.03%.
  • OncoSec Medical ONCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 3.49%.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares were down 8.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving down 2.44%.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 1.81%.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.86%.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.82%.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock hit $0.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.78%.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
  • SCWorx WORX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 5.78%.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Tuesday, moving up 14.97%.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 19.22%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

