On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY .

. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 31.44% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 31.44% to hit its new 52-week low. Sientra SIEN 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.1% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

Sony Group SONY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.62 and moving down 3.87%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $72.62 and moving down 3.87%. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved down 3.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.21, drifting down 3.29%.

shares moved down 3.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.21, drifting down 3.29%. Syneos Health SYNH stock set a new 52-week low of $54.57 on Tuesday, moving down 12.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $54.57 on Tuesday, moving down 12.8%. Helen Of Troy HELE shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.77%. Blackbaud BLKB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $47.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $47.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%. Verint Systems VRNT shares were down 4.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.15.

shares were down 4.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.15. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares fell to $12.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.11%.

shares fell to $12.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.11%. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was down 8.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.86. The stock was down 8.25% on the session. SkyWest SKYW shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.49% for the day. Innoviva INVA shares set a new yearly low of $12.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.24% on the session. BrightView Holdings BV stock set a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%. G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new 52-week low of $16.85. The stock traded down 6.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.85. The stock traded down 6.82%. Republic Bancorp RBCAA shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.37.

shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.37. ContextLogic WISH shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 8.59% on the session. CS Disco LAW shares moved down 7.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.61, drifting down 7.51%.

shares moved down 7.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.61, drifting down 7.51%. Forrester Res FORR shares were down 3.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.08.

shares were down 3.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.08. Anterix ATEX stock hit a yearly low of $37.41. The stock was down 4.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $37.41. The stock was down 4.4% for the day. Lion Electric LEV shares moved down 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69, drifting down 4.45%.

shares moved down 4.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.69, drifting down 4.45%. MarineMax HZO shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares made a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.8% for the day. Arlo Technologies ARLO shares set a new yearly low of $5.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. Children's Place PLCE shares set a new 52-week low of $35.98. The stock traded down 10.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.98. The stock traded down 10.25%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK shares hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.33. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.26. Shares traded down 4.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.26. Shares traded down 4.48%. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares fell to $1.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.98%.

shares fell to $1.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.98%. Wheels Up Experience UP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 5.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.62. The stock traded down 5.71%. OneSpan OSPN stock drifted down 4.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49.

stock drifted down 4.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49. Celularity CELU shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 9.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded up 9.62%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.15. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Morgan Stanley China CAF shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.46%. Lands' End LE stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 5.63% for the day. Container Store Group TCS shares were down 6.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18.

shares were down 6.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 3.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 3.86%. Duluth Holdings DLTH shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 5.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock traded down 5.72%. Red Violet RDVT shares set a new yearly low of $17.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares moved down 3.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.88%.

shares moved down 3.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.88%. Landsea Homes LSEA shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66. The stock traded down 2.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66. The stock traded down 2.05%. Ouster OUST shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday, moving down 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Tuesday, moving down 0.55%. LL Flooring Holdings LL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.56%. WeTrade Group WETG shares moved down 6.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98, drifting down 6.76%.

shares moved down 6.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.98, drifting down 6.76%. Smart Share Glb EM shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 9.64% on the session. Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 8.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 8.0%. Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock traded down 0.44%. TrueCar TRUE shares fell to $1.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.72%.

shares fell to $1.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.72%. TROOPS TROO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 4.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.65 and moving down 4.6%. Camber Energy CEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. American Public Education APEI stock hit a yearly low of $8.30. The stock was down 8.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.30. The stock was down 8.08% for the day. Allot ALLT shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.25.

shares were down 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.25. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.03. Shares traded down 3.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.03. Shares traded down 3.26%. Escalade ESCA shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.83.

shares were down 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.83. MISTRAS Group MG shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70.

shares were down 3.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.70. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares fell to $3.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.

shares fell to $3.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%. AG Mortgage Investment MITT shares fell to $5.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%.

shares fell to $5.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.37%. L.B. Foster FSTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.86%. Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $5.17. The stock traded down 3.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.17. The stock traded down 3.51%. DWS Strategic Municipal KSM shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. IO Biotech IOBT shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.9% on the session. Hempacco HPCO shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session. One Stop Systems OSS shares moved down 1.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.53, drifting down 1.98%.

shares moved down 1.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.53, drifting down 1.98%. Kaleyra KLR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.73%. BrainsWay BWAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded up 0.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.70. Shares traded up 0.51%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday, moving down 1.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Tuesday, moving down 1.27%. Renalytix RNLX shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%. Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.86% on the session. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 5.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 5.92%. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.51%.

stock hit $2.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.51%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.76%. US Global Investors GROW stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. DSS DSS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 2.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.30. Shares traded down 2.74%. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 6.67% on the session. Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Sientra SIEN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15. Kingstone Companies KINS shares were down 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30.

shares were down 6.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.30. AirNet Technology ANTE shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.58% for the day. Takung Art TKAT stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. Urban-gro UGRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.96%. DallasNews DALN shares hit a yearly low of $5.94. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.94. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. FingerMotion FNGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. Educational Development EDUC shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Erytech Pharma ERYP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.03%. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 3.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.55. Shares traded down 3.49%. Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session. NexImmune NEXI shares were down 8.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83.

shares were down 8.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.83. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Freight Technologies FRGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving down 2.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving down 2.44%. ATIF Holdings ATIF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 1.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 1.81%. Aspen Gr ASPU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.86%. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.82%. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock hit $0.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.78%.

stock hit $0.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.78%. Jeffs Brands JFBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session. SCWorx WORX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 5.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 5.78%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Tuesday, moving up 14.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Tuesday, moving up 14.97%. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 19.22%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.