Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2022

Upgrades

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Boyd Gaming Corp BYD was changed from Neutral to Positive. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.38. Boyd Gaming closed at $64.20 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hub Group Inc HUBG, Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Hub Group had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $60.81. At the end of the last trading period, Hub Group closed at $65.72.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc WERN was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Werner Enterprises showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $36.29. Werner Enterprises closed at $39.61 at the end of the last trading period.

For JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT, Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. JB Hunt Transport Servs earned $2.29 in the first quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $155.11. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $174.05.

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Baker Hughes Co BKR from Hold to Buy. Baker Hughes earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baker Hughes shows a 52-week-high of $39.78 and a 52-week-low of $19.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.74.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Twitter Inc TWTR was changed from Sell to Hold. Twitter earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.70.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Capital City Bank Group Inc CCBG from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Capital City Bank Group showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capital City Bank Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.32.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Capital One downgraded the previous rating for American Campus Communities Inc ACC from Overweight to Equal-Weight. American Campus earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. American Campus closed at $64.75 at the end of the last trading period.

OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc UAA from Positive to Mixed. Under Armour earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Under Armour closed at $15.77 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Odeon Capital, the prior rating for KeyCorp KEY was changed from Buy to Hold. KeyCorp earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. KeyCorp closed at $20.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Eliem Therapeutics Inc ELYM was changed from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Eliem Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.69 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.88.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Zions Bancorp NA ZION from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. At the end of the last trading period, Zions Bancorp closed at $61.09.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for TC Energy Corp TRP from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.06 and a 52-week-low of $44.77. At the end of the last trading period, TC Energy closed at $55.94.

For NextDecade Corp NEXT, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, NextDecade had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of NextDecade shows a 52-week-high of $7.81 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.06.

For Stellantis NV STLA, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.65. At the end of the last trading period, Stellantis closed at $14.00.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Redfin Corp RDFN was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Redfin earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. At the end of the last trading period, Redfin closed at $13.08.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on System1 Inc SST. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for System1. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. System1 closed at $13.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology Inc EMBK. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Embark Technology. For the fourth quarter, Embark Technology had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Embark Technology shows a 52-week-high of $10.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.44.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Opthea Ltd OPT. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Opthea. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.73. Opthea closed at $5.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick Corp BC. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Brunswick. Brunswick earned $1.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.62 and a 52-week-low of $72.71. At the end of the last trading period, Brunswick closed at $78.28.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc SKYT with a Buy rating. The price target for SkyWater Technology is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of SkyWater Technology shows a 52-week-high of $36.80 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.59.

Dawson James initiated coverage on Byrna Technologies Inc BYRN with a Buy rating. The price target for Byrna Technologies is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.55 and a 52-week-low of $1.76. Byrna Technologies closed at $6.82 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum Inc ARQQ with a Buy rating. The price target for Arqit Quantum is set to $16.00. NoneThe current stock performance of Arqit Quantum shows a 52-week-high of $41.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.96.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc SBGI. The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Sinclair Broadcast Group earned $0.99 in the fourth quarter, compared to $6.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sinclair Broadcast Group shows a 52-week-high of $35.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.10.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc HUBS. The price target seems to have been set at $410.00 for HubSpot. In the fourth quarter, HubSpot showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $866.00 and a 52-week-low of $378.88. At the end of the last trading period, HubSpot closed at $401.30.

UBS initiated coverage on Victory Capital Holdings Inc VCTR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Victory Capital Holdings is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, Victory Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Victory Capital Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $43.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.33.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc FYBR with a Buy rating. The price target for Frontier Communications is set to $36.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $27.85.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Omega Healthcare Invts. For the fourth quarter, Omega Healthcare Invts had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $26.43. At the end of the last trading period, Omega Healthcare Invts closed at $27.76.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo Inc DCBO with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Docebo is set to $54.00. In the fourth quarter, Docebo showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.31. At the end of the last trading period, Docebo closed at $46.07.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient Inc PRFT. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Perficient. In the fourth quarter, Perficient showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.28 and a 52-week-low of $63.15. Perficient closed at $106.05 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties Inc LTC. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for LTC Properties. For the fourth quarter, LTC Properties had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.66 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. LTC Properties closed at $35.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Healthcare Realty Trust. In the fourth quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.77 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. At the end of the last trading period, Healthcare Realty Trust closed at $27.88.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust DOC. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Physicians Realty Trust. For the fourth quarter, Physicians Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. At the end of the last trading period, Physicians Realty Trust closed at $17.58.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax Inc HZO with a Buy rating. The price target for MarineMax is set to $48.00. In the first quarter, MarineMax showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.89 and a 52-week-low of $36.81. At the end of the last trading period, MarineMax closed at $38.04.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ObsEva SA OBSV with a Buy rating. The price target for ObsEva is set to $12.00. In the fourth quarter, ObsEva showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. ObsEva closed at $1.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Portland General Electric Co POR with an Underperform rating. The price target for Portland General Electric is set to $55.00. In the fourth quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Portland General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.66.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Xcel Energy Inc XEL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xcel Energy is set to $80.00. Xcel Energy earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.05 and a 52-week-low of $61.16. Xcel Energy closed at $73.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on DTE Energy Co DTE with a Neutral rating. The price target for DTE Energy is set to $142.00. DTE Energy earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $135.70.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group Inc WEC. The price target seems to have been set at $108.00 for WEC Energy Gr. In the fourth quarter, WEC Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.82 and a 52-week-low of $86.84. At the end of the last trading period, WEC Energy Gr closed at $102.91.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Duke Energy Corp DUK with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duke Energy is set to $125.00. Duke Energy earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duke Energy shows a 52-week-high of $116.33 and a 52-week-low of $95.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.77.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Southern Co SO. The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for Southern. In the fourth quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.23 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Southern closed at $74.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PPL Corp PPL. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for PPL. For the fourth quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. At the end of the last trading period, PPL closed at $29.76.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison Inc ED with a Neutral rating. The price target for Consolidated Edison is set to $100.00. In the fourth quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.17. Consolidated Edison closed at $96.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW with an Underperform rating. The price target for Pinnacle West Capital is set to $73.00. Pinnacle West Capital earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinnacle West Capital shows a 52-week-high of $88.54 and a 52-week-low of $62.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.78.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PG&E Corp PCG. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for PG&E. In the fourth quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.19 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. At the end of the last trading period, PG&E closed at $11.82.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on FirstEnergy Corp FE with an Outperform rating. The price target for FirstEnergy is set to $51.00. For the first quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $35.42. At the end of the last trading period, FirstEnergy closed at $45.44.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Entergy Corp ETR. The price target seems to have been set at $136.00 for Entergy. Entergy earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.81 and a 52-week-low of $98.50. Entergy closed at $122.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Evergy Inc EVRG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Evergy is set to $76.00. In the fourth quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.46. At the end of the last trading period, Evergy closed at $70.10.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions Inc MSI. The price target seems to have been set at $295.00 for Motorola Solns. Motorola Solns earned $2.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $273.65 and a 52-week-low of $184.54. At the end of the last trading period, Motorola Solns closed at $225.05.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet FN. The price target seems to have been set at $129.00 for Fabrinet. For the second quarter, Fabrinet had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Fabrinet shows a 52-week-high of $126.28 and a 52-week-low of $77.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.55.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for CenterPoint Energy. In the fourth quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. At the end of the last trading period, CenterPoint Energy closed at $31.75.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The AES Corp AES. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for AES. AES earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.76. At the end of the last trading period, AES closed at $22.08.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group BATRK with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Braves Group is set to $35.00. In the fourth quarter, Liberty Braves Group showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Braves Group shows a 52-week-high of $31.27 and a 52-week-low of $24.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.08.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Liberty Formula One Group FWONK with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Formula One Group is set to $81.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.17 and a 52-week-low of $42.84. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Formula One Group closed at $66.63.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on OGE Energy Corp OGE. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for OGE Energy. In the fourth quarter, OGE Energy showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OGE Energy shows a 52-week-high of $42.74 and a 52-week-low of $32.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.07.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cedar Fair LP FUN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cedar Fair is set to $56.00. In the fourth quarter, Cedar Fair showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cedar Fair shows a 52-week-high of $62.56 and a 52-week-low of $39.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.90.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG. The price target seems to have been set at $76.00 for Public Service Enterprise. In the fourth quarter, Public Service Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Public Service Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $58.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.64.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX with a Buy rating. The price target for Six Flags Entertainment is set to $56.00. Six Flags Entertainment earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.75. Six Flags Entertainment closed at $41.72 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sempra Energy SRE. The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Sempra Energy. Sempra Energy earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $173.28 and a 52-week-low of $119.56. Sempra Energy closed at $165.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Atmos Energy Corp ATO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Atmos Energy is set to $133.00. In the first quarter, Atmos Energy showed an EPS of $1.86, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.95 and a 52-week-low of $85.80. At the end of the last trading period, Atmos Energy closed at $117.70.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV with a Buy rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set to $138.00. For the fourth quarter, Live Nation Entertainment had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The current stock performance of Live Nation Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $127.75 and a 52-week-low of $74.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.68.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS. The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld Entertainment earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SeaWorld Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $76.57 and a 52-week-low of $41.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.42.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NiSource Inc NI. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for NiSource. In the fourth quarter, NiSource showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.59 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. NiSource closed at $30.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CMS Energy Corp CMS with a Neutral rating. The price target for CMS Energy is set to $76.00. CMS Energy earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CMS Energy shows a 52-week-high of $73.76 and a 52-week-low of $57.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.59.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on American Electric Power Co Inc AEP. The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for American Electric Power. For the fourth quarter, American Electric Power had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of American Electric Power shows a 52-week-high of $104.81 and a 52-week-low of $80.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.50.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ameren Corp AEE with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ameren is set to $104.00. Ameren earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.20 and a 52-week-low of $79.35. Ameren closed at $95.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV with a Buy rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set to $135.00. Live Nation Entertainment earned $0.96 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Live Nation Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $127.75 and a 52-week-low of $74.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.68.

See all analyst ratings initiations.