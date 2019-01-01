QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
NextDecade Corp is a development and management company. It primarily focuses on land-based and floating LNG projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry. NextDecade provides a number of services depending on the individual needs of the customer. These include the supply and trade of LNG volumes, the creation of new natural gas infrastructure including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities, treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping and storage of LNG. All the operation generally function through the region of Texas, US.

NextDecade Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextDecade (NEXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextDecade's (NEXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NextDecade (NEXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting NEXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextDecade (NEXT)?

A

The stock price for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) is $2.92 last updated Today at 6:45:28 PM.

Q

Does NextDecade (NEXT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextDecade.

Q

When is NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) reporting earnings?

A

NextDecade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is NextDecade (NEXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextDecade.

Q

What sector and industry does NextDecade (NEXT) operate in?

A

NextDecade is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.