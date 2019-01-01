NextDecade Corp is a development and management company. It primarily focuses on land-based and floating LNG projects, creating opportunities in the global integrated natural gas industry. NextDecade provides a number of services depending on the individual needs of the customer. These include the supply and trade of LNG volumes, the creation of new natural gas infrastructure including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities, treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping and storage of LNG. All the operation generally function through the region of Texas, US.