|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NextDecade’s space includes: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG), Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW).
The latest price target for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting NEXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.23% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) is $2.92 last updated Today at 6:45:28 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NextDecade.
NextDecade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NextDecade.
NextDecade is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.