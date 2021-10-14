fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 11:18 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

Upgrades

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ring Energy had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Ring Energy shows a 52-week-high of $4.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.80.

For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, United States Steel had an EPS of $3.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. United States Steel closed at $21.45 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) from Underperform to Buy. Range Resources earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.93. Range Resources closed at $23.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NeoGenomics shows a 52-week-high of $61.57 and a 52-week-low of $36.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.00.

For Eni SpA (NYSE:E), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Eni had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. Eni closed at $27.54 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Perrigo had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The current stock performance of Perrigo shows a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $38.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.86.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE) was changed from Underperform to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, MYT Netherlands Parent’s EPS was $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.25 and a 52-week-low of $24.50. MYT Netherlands Parent closed at $26.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, National Vision Holdings had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.44 and a 52-week-low of $39.48. At the end of the last trading period, National Vision Holdings closed at $56.27.

For Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Meritage Homes earned $4.73 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.00. At the end of the last trading period, Meritage Homes closed at $101.58.

For ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, ArcelorMittal had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. ArcelorMittal closed at $31.02 at the end of the last trading period.

For United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $3.06, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Parcel Service shows a 52-week-high of $219.59 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $184.06.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) was changed from Underweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $25.30.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $5.06, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $105.01. At the end of the last trading period, Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $144.77.

Downgrades

According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Ardelyx had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. At the end of the last trading period, Ardelyx closed at $1.09.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX:NOG) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Oil & Gas closed at $25.71.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) from Neutral to Underperform. Sonoco Products earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.83 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. Sonoco Products closed at $60.87 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) from Buy to Neutral. Greif earned $1.93 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greif shows a 52-week-high of $69.75 and a 52-week-low of $39.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.45.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Ball had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Ball closed at $90.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.34.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.07 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $90.41.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, TJX Companies showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.16 and a 52-week-low of $50.06. TJX Companies closed at $63.50 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Burlington Stores had an EPS of $1.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $190.00. At the end of the last trading period, Burlington Stores closed at $264.17.

For Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Ross Stores earned $1.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ross Stores shows a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $84.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.64.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Genesis Energy showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.78 and a 52-week-low of $3.78. Genesis Energy closed at $11.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, CTS had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.49 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. CTS closed at $31.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.70. Airgain closed at $11.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Avis Budget Gr had an EPS of $5.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.60. The current stock performance of Avis Budget Gr shows a 52-week-high of $154.14 and a 52-week-low of $28.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.86.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of Zalando shows a 52-week-high of $62.11 and a 52-week-low of $42.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.35.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, M.D.C. Holdings showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.86 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. At the end of the last trading period, M.D.C. Holdings closed at $48.37.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Evofem Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.53 and a 52-week-low of $0.65. Evofem Biosciences closed at $0.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.32. The current stock performance of Esperion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $39.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.40.

For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.46 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.84 at the end of the last trading period.

For Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $120.27 and a 52-week-low of $84.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.65.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Wayfair earned $1.89 in the second quarter, compared to $3.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $221.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.46.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.10. At the end of the last trading period, Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $14.44.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Green Brick Partners showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.70. At the end of the last trading period, Green Brick Partners closed at $21.81.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, ArcelorMittal had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. ArcelorMittal closed at $31.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE:OPAD) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Offerpad Solutions is set to $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Offerpad Solutions closed at $8.09.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLHG). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Skylight Health Group. Skylight Health Group earned $0.09 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. At the end of the last trading period, Skylight Health Group closed at $2.50.

For GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO), Susquehanna initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Positive. Interestingly, in the second quarter, GXO Logistics’s EPS was $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $79.21.

Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Li Auto is set to $43.40. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Li Auto’s EPS was $0.01. The current stock performance of Li Auto shows a 52-week-high of $47.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.69.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Alamo Group. Alamo Group earned $1.97 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.97 and a 52-week-low of $113.34. Alamo Group closed at $143.54 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Federal Signal. In the second quarter, Federal Signal showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.77 and a 52-week-low of $28.03. Federal Signal closed at $40.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $44.50. Schlumberger earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. At the end of the last trading period, Schlumberger closed at $32.76.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Kazia Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. Kazia Therapeutics closed at $10.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Arvinas. Arvinas earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arvinas shows a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.86.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for C4 Therapeutics is set to $67.00. C4 Therapeutics earned $0.51 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. C4 Therapeutics closed at $41.58 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics earned $0.60 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.38 and a 52-week-low of $21.53. At the end of the last trading period, Nurix Therapeutics closed at $28.79.

With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Monte Rosa Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Monte Rosa Therapeutics showed an EPS of $3.63, compared to $3.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.56 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $22.06.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rambus is set to $35.00. In the second quarter, Rambus showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rambus shows a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $13.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.80.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Renovacor Inc (AMEX:RCOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Renovacor is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Renovacor closed at $7.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Caterpillar is set to $241.00. Caterpillar earned $2.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $149.63. Caterpillar closed at $188.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Hannon Armstrong. For the second quarter, Hannon Armstrong had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.42 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. At the end of the last trading period, Hannon Armstrong closed at $57.22.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Tronox Holdings. For the second quarter, Tronox Holdings had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. Tronox Holdings closed at $24.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Farmland Partners is set to $14.00. For the second quarter, Farmland Partners had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Farmland Partners shows a 52-week-high of $14.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.41.

For Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Qiagen showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qiagen shows a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.30.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Neutral rating. Abbott Laboratories earned $1.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $103.13. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $117.00.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, Hologic had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Hologic shows a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.16.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on MCAP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACQ). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for MCAP Acquisition. The current stock performance of MCAP Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.89.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ironSource is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, ironSource showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $11.09.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Repligen is set to $330.00. In the second quarter, Repligen showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.32 and a 52-week-low of $162.29. At the end of the last trading period, Repligen closed at $253.01.

Stifel initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) with a Hold rating. The price target for ON Semiconductor is set to $45.00. ON Semiconductor earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ON Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $49.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.90.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for RPT Realty. In the second quarter, RPT Realty showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. At the end of the last trading period, RPT Realty closed at $13.87.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:PROG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Progenity is set to $4.00. For the second quarter, Progenity had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.48 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. At the end of the last trading period, Progenity closed at $2.04.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Assurant is set to $200.00. Assurant earned $2.99 in the second quarter, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.22 and a 52-week-low of $118.58. At the end of the last trading period, Assurant closed at $160.18.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Toast. The current stock performance of Toast shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.43.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Douglas Dynamics is set to $48.00. For the second quarter, Douglas Dynamics had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.44 and a 52-week-low of $33.31. Douglas Dynamics closed at $37.13 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $74.00. New Relic earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.76 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. New Relic closed at $76.14 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Akamai Technologies is set to $140.00. Akamai Technologies earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $102.12.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for R1 RCM. R1 RCM earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of R1 RCM shows a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $16.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.79.

