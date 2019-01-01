|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zalando.
The latest price target for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZLNDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) is $31.44 last updated Today at 6:55:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zalando.
Zalando does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zalando.
Zalando is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.