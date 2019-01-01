QQQ
Range
30.77 - 31.52
Vol / Avg.
70.7K/53.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.74 - 62.11
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.18
P/E
53.5
EPS
-0.01
Shares
515.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:05AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Zalando, founded in 2008, is Europe's biggest pure-play online fashion platform. Zalando is present in 17 European countries, and its major market is the DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which accounts for slightly less than half of revenue. The company commands 3% of European apparel sales and 12% market share in European online apparel sales. It has 10 fulfilment centers and presents over 3,500 brands on its platform. In 2020, Zalando had 38 million active users (9% of the population in countries where the firm has a presence) and over 5 billion site visits.

Zalando Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zalando (ZLNDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zalando's (ZLNDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zalando.

Q

What is the target price for Zalando (ZLNDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) was reported by B of A Securities on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZLNDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zalando (ZLNDY)?

A

The stock price for Zalando (OTCPK: ZLNDY) is $31.44 last updated Today at 6:55:29 PM.

Q

Does Zalando (ZLNDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zalando.

Q

When is Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) reporting earnings?

A

Zalando does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zalando (ZLNDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zalando.

Q

What sector and industry does Zalando (ZLNDY) operate in?

A

Zalando is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.