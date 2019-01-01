Zalando, founded in 2008, is Europe's biggest pure-play online fashion platform. Zalando is present in 17 European countries, and its major market is the DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which accounts for slightly less than half of revenue. The company commands 3% of European apparel sales and 12% market share in European online apparel sales. It has 10 fulfilment centers and presents over 3,500 brands on its platform. In 2020, Zalando had 38 million active users (9% of the population in countries where the firm has a presence) and over 5 billion site visits.