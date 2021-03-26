Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
Upgrades
- For BIO-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI), Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, BIO-key International showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BIO-key International shows a 52-week-high of $5.17 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.55.
- According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) was changed from Speculative Buy to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Resolute Forest Products showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.18 and a 52-week-low of $1.14. Resolute Forest Products closed at $9.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PDF Solutions had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.42 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. At the end of the last trading period, PDF Solutions closed at $16.64.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) from Neutral to Buy. Momo earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Momo shows a 52-week-high of $24.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.95.
- For ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. ViewRay earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViewRay shows a 52-week-high of $7.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.33.
- For British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $29.62. At the end of the last trading period, British American Tobacco closed at $38.70.
- According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, II-VI showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.90. At the end of the last trading period, II-VI closed at $66.74.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Main Street Capital earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. At the end of the last trading period, Main Street Capital closed at $38.73.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Lumentum Holdings earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $66.31. At the end of the last trading period, Lumentum Holdings closed at $85.74.
- For Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Criteo had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.60. Criteo closed at $32.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Olin earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $36.37.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Palomar Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.87 and a 52-week-low of $47.16. Palomar Hldgs closed at $62.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, NextDecade showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NextDecade shows a 52-week-high of $5.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.95.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $147.95 and a 52-week-low of $76.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.80.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for RH (NYSE:RH) from Underperform to Hold. For the fourth quarter, RH had an EPS of $5.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $540.49 and a 52-week-low of $84.61. At the end of the last trading period, RH closed at $529.00.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. MACOM Technology earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MACOM Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.91.
- William Blair upgraded the previous rating for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Acuity Brands earned $2.03 in the first quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acuity Brands shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $70.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.09.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altria Group shows a 52-week-high of $51.72 and a 52-week-low of $31.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.18.
- Ascendiant Capital upgraded the previous rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from Hold to Buy. Travelzoo earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Travelzoo shows a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.68.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. SBA Communications closed at $272.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.00 and a 52-week-low of $121.67. At the end of the last trading period, Crown Castle Intl closed at $167.61.
- For American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, American Tower had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $272.20 and a 52-week-low of $186.03. American Tower closed at $227.41 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, GAN earned $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. GAN closed at $23.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Avista earned $0.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avista shows a 52-week-high of $48.09 and a 52-week-low of $32.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.97.
- For DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, DaVita had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.28 and a 52-week-low of $64.51. DaVita closed at $110.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Empire State Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Empire State Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $12.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.17.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) from Neutral to Sell. Hexcel earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $64.84 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.27.
- For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. ViacomCBS closed at $66.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, AllianceBernstein Holding showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AllianceBernstein Holding shows a 52-week-high of $42.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.42.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Science Applications Intl had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $60.67. At the end of the last trading period, Science Applications Intl closed at $95.90.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. AMC Networks earned $2.72 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AMC Networks shows a 52-week-high of $83.63 and a 52-week-low of $19.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.87.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Discovery had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $17.69. Discovery closed at $57.75 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wabash National is set to $25.00. In the fourth quarter, Wabash National showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. At the end of the last trading period, Wabash National closed at $18.30.
- With an Underperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU). The price target seems to have been set at $10.50 for Lufax Holding. Lufax Holding earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. At the end of the last trading period, Lufax Holding closed at $13.86.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Drive Shack. In the fourth quarter, Drive Shack showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. At the end of the last trading period, Drive Shack closed at $3.10.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Porch Group. The current stock performance of Porch Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.76.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BorgWarner is set to $64.00. In the fourth quarter, BorgWarner showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.15. BorgWarner closed at $43.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Adient is set to $59.00. For the first quarter, Adient had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current stock performance of Adient shows a 52-week-high of $48.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.04.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Tenneco. Tenneco earned $1.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenneco shows a 52-week-high of $13.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.44.
- With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV). The price target seems to have been set at $119.00 for Aptiv. For the fourth quarter, Aptiv had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.14 and a 52-week-low of $43.04. Aptiv closed at $142.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Visteon is set to $106.00. Visteon earned $1.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $38.69. At the end of the last trading period, Visteon closed at $121.62.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Autoliv is set to $97.00. For the fourth quarter, Autoliv had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The current stock performance of Autoliv shows a 52-week-high of $99.21 and a 52-week-low of $39.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.40.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Magna International is set to $96.00. For the fourth quarter, Magna International had an EPS of $2.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.38 and a 52-week-low of $28.46. At the end of the last trading period, Magna International closed at $86.70.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:FBRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forte Biosciences is set to $75.00. In the fourth quarter, Forte Biosciences earned $0.37. The current stock performance of Forte Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.92.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Ultralife. For the fourth quarter, Ultralife had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Ultralife shows a 52-week-high of $8.85 and a 52-week-low of $4.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.83.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marten Transport is set to $22.00. Marten Transport earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marten Transport shows a 52-week-high of $30.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.26.
- With a Hold rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for ArcBest. For the fourth quarter, ArcBest had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of ArcBest shows a 52-week-high of $74.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.63.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for United Parcel Service is set to $195.00. For the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.01 and a 52-week-low of $88.35. United Parcel Service closed at $163.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R). The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Ryder System. Ryder System earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ryder System shows a 52-week-high of $79.90 and a 52-week-low of $22.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.42.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $360.00 for Zoom Video Communications. Zoom Video Communications earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $108.53. Zoom Video Communications closed at $314.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Yellow Corp (NASDAQ:YELL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yellow is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. At the end of the last trading period, Yellow closed at $7.77.
- With a Buy rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX). The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for FedEx. For the third quarter, FedEx had an EPS of $3.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The current stock performance of FedEx shows a 52-week-high of $305.66 and a 52-week-low of $103.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $273.98.
- With a Buy rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Nikola. In the fourth quarter, Nikola showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. Nikola closed at $14.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Lyft. In the fourth quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. Lyft closed at $63.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set to $72.00. In the fourth quarter, Uber Technologies showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. At the end of the last trading period, Uber Technologies closed at $53.90.
- Needham initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs earned $0.28. The current stock performance of Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lear is set to $214.00. Lear earned $3.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.25 and a 52-week-low of $69.17. At the end of the last trading period, Lear closed at $173.91.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Dana. In the fourth quarter, Dana showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.47 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Dana closed at $23.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Cerence. Cerence earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.31. Cerence closed at $92.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Clean Energy Fuels is set to $14.00. In the fourth quarter, Clean Energy Fuels showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clean Energy Fuels shows a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.61.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Renewable Energy Gr is set to $80.00. Renewable Energy Gr earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.94. At the end of the last trading period, Renewable Energy Gr closed at $63.44.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Itron is set to $120.00. Itron earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Itron shows a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.12.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $311.00. Snowflake earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $205.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.16.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Itron is set to $110.00. For the fourth quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $50.59. Itron closed at $87.12 at the end of the last trading period.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings