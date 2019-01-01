QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.2/6.52%
52 Wk
2.93 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
6.7B
Payout Ratio
22.36
Open
-
P/E
3.46
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 26, 2021, 6:51AM
abrdn PLC provides a variety of investment services. It operates in two main channels: asset management and platforms and insurance associates and joint ventures. The asset management platforms segment composes its asset management and advice businesses, and the insurance associates and joint ventures segment includes investments in businesses that offer pension and insurance products in India, Europe, and China. The majority of the company's income comes from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

abrdn Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy abrdn (SLFPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of abrdn (OTCPK: SLFPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are abrdn's (SLFPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for abrdn.

Q

What is the target price for abrdn (SLFPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for abrdn (OTCPK: SLFPF) was reported by HSBC on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SLFPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for abrdn (SLFPF)?

A

The stock price for abrdn (OTCPK: SLFPF) is $3.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does abrdn (SLFPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for abrdn.

Q

When is abrdn (OTCPK:SLFPF) reporting earnings?

A

abrdn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is abrdn (SLFPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for abrdn.

Q

What sector and industry does abrdn (SLFPF) operate in?

A

abrdn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.