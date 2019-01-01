QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
9.2K/5.3M
Div / Yield
2.97/6.44%
52 Wk
33.62 - 47.24
Mkt Cap
105.7B
Payout Ratio
73.62
Open
-
P/E
11.47
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Following the acquisition of Reynolds American, British American Tobacco is neck-and-neck with Philip Morris International to be the largest listed global tobacco company--slightly larger than PMI on net revenue, but slightly smaller on volumes. British American's Global Drive Brands are Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans, and it also owns Newport and Camel in the U.S. The firm also sells vapor e-cigarettes, including its Vype brand, heated tobacco, with Glo, as well as roll- your-own and smokeless tobacco products. The company holds 31% of ITC Limited, the leading Indian cigarette-maker.

British American Tobacco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy British American Tobacco (BTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are British American Tobacco's (BTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for British American Tobacco (BTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) was reported by JP Morgan on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for British American Tobacco (BTI)?

A

The stock price for British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) is $46.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does British American Tobacco (BTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) reporting earnings?

A

British American Tobacco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is British American Tobacco (BTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for British American Tobacco.

Q

What sector and industry does British American Tobacco (BTI) operate in?

A

British American Tobacco is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the NYSE.