QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.05 - 27.47
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
64.92
EPS
0.22
Shares
362.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:07AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Chindata Group Holdings Ltd is a carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, focusing on China, India and Southeast Asia markets. The company's solutions include Colocation and managed service; Energy procurement and transmission; Infrastructure service; and IT and network service.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0300.060 0.0900
REV112.480M114.965M2.485M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chindata Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chindata Group Holdings (CD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chindata Group Holdings's (CD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chindata Group Holdings (CD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) was reported by JP Morgan on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chindata Group Holdings (CD)?

A

The stock price for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) is $5.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chindata Group Holdings (CD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chindata Group Holdings.

Q

When is Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) reporting earnings?

A

Chindata Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Chindata Group Holdings (CD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chindata Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Chindata Group Holdings (CD) operate in?

A

Chindata Group Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.