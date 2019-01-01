|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.030
|0.060
|0.0900
|REV
|112.480M
|114.965M
|2.485M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chindata Group Holdings’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) was reported by JP Morgan on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.35% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CD) is $5.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chindata Group Holdings.
Chindata Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Chindata Group Holdings.
Chindata Group Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.