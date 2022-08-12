Why Twin Vee Powercats Is Trading Higher By Around 90%, Here Are 84 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares jumped 90% to $7.60 after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX jumped 70% to $1.4492 after the company announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, which showed a statistically significant and clinical meaningful improvement in mean BVCA.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY shares gained 47.5% to $2.08 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Quhuo Limited QH gained 37% to $6.23.
- AppTech Payments Corp. APCX jumped 35% to $0.97. AppTech Payments posted Q2 sales of $123.00K.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 29% to $0.7471 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT rose 28% to $1.8150. Neptune Wellness Solutions is expected to report its Q1 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT jumped 28% to $17.64. B. Riley Securities maintained Altimmune with a Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $26.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI jumped 27.5% to $10.49. Rani Therapeutics reported termination of public offering of Class A common stock.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. AIRS gained 25.5% to $11.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also declared a special cash dividend of $0.41 per share.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. MRAM jumped 24.8% to $7.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT rose 23.8% to $7.98 following strong Q2 results.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR shares gained 23.7% to $2.45 after the company announced it received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C Meeting and plans to submit a complete response to the CTI-1601 clinical hold in Q3.
- Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR gained 23.6% to $1.86. Clarkston Ventures purchased 1.5 million shares of Conifer Holdings at ab average price $2 per share.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO shares rose 23.1% to $6.99 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR rose 22.6% to $7.85.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT shares rose 22.4% to $1.7384. Neptune Wellness Solutions recently announced voluntary delisting from Toronto Stock Exchange.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA jumped 21.6% to $6.94. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB gained 20.8% to $4.93. 89bio posted a Q2 loss of $1.23 per share.
- Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF jumped 20.6% to $19.65 following strong quarterly sales.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ gained 20.5% to $13.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 20% to $5.42. Invitae recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- ESS Tech, Inc. GWH jumped 18.2% to $4.9403 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific to distribute and manufacture iron flow batteries in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 17% to $6.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN shares gained 16.6% to $2.81 after the company reported a $65 million oversubscribed offering.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS gained 16.5% to $9.86 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM rose 15.7% to $7.36. The company, on Thursday, reported Q2 results.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX jumped 15.5% to $13.60. AN2 Therapeutics posted a Q2 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. PLL gained 15.3% to $64.61.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB jumped 14% to $9.05.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY rose 13.8% to $2.4811.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. RAPT gained 13.7% to $27.72. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained RAPT Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $53.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares rose 13.6% to $20.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 guidance.
- Vuzix Corporation VUZI gained 13.5% to $10.37 after the company announced it received a six-figure order from a global Tier-1 aerospace and defense firm for additional pre-production units of its customized avionics waveguide-based head mounted display system.
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN gained 13% to $27.63. Day One Biopharmaceutical recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.60 per share.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX gained 12.9% to $0.9240.
- GoHealth, Inc. GOCO gained 12.7% to $0.7150.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR rose 12.2% to $7.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 10.8% to $11.37.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE gained 9.9% to $2.8801.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD rose 9.5% to $1.85. Offerpad Solutions Director Roberto Sella acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.69.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG gained 9.5% to $20.33 after a Massachusetts sports betting bill was recently signed into law.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 5% to $6.46 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 58.3% to $7.43 Treasure Global shares jumped around 345% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW shares tumbled 52.9% to $13.65 after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG fell 49.4% to $0.3120 after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP fell 38.9% to $1.5816. PLx Pharma posted a Q2 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 33.2% to $8.68 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.
- SmartRent, Inc. SMRT dipped 32.7% to $3.7750 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. BACK fell 32.7% to $0.6361 after the company announced a registered direct offering of roughly 5.1 million shares priced at $0.76 per share.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX dipped 32.5% to $0.4049 after the company announced results from its Phase 2b Study of NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares fell 29.2% to $4.5750 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 28.9% to $0.2381 after the company reported pricing of $12 million upsized underwritten public offering.
- Usio, Inc. USIO dropped 28% to $1.67 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Dave Inc. DAVE fell 24.8% to $0.6456 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Sientra, Inc. SIEN dropped 24.4% to $0.9218 after the company posted a Q2 loss and lowered FY22 revenue guidance.
- Innodata Inc. INOD declined 24.4% to $4.97 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. REKR dipped 23% to $1.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. SMSI fell 21.7% to $2.3750 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 21% to $8.61.
- Apyx Medical Corporation APYX declined 20.2% to $8.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA fell 18.4% to $2.2095. Nocera, on Thursday. announced pricing of $6.58 million public offering, Nasdaq listing and reverse stock split.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH fell 17% to $3.18 following Q2 results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 16.4% to $16.07 after jumping 52% on Thursday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN dropped 16.1% to $3.79 following Q3 results.
- ForgeRock, Inc. FORG declined 15.6% to $18.76 after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE fell 15.2% to $12.02 after the company reported wider quarterly loss.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 15% to $1.93 after the company reported its Q2 financial results. Additionally, multiple firms lowered their price target on the stock.
- PolarityTE, Inc PTE fell 14.8% to $1.38 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS fell 14.7% to $1.80 after jumping around 79% on Thursday. The company reported its Q2 earnings Tuesday.
- Certara, Inc. CERT dipped 14.4% to $17.29 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX shares fell 13.5% to $0.2700 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO dipped 12.4% to $5.41 as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT declined 12.4% to $9.10 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year. Additionally, SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $28 to $12.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH dropped 12% to $11.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 11.7% to $0.5299. Esports Entertainment Group shares jumped 32% on Thursday after Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed a sports betting bill into law.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY fell 11.4% to $21.49 following weak Q2 sales.
- Zealand Pharma A/S ZEAL dropped 11% to $15.55. Zealand Pharma, on Thursday, announced preliminary H2 2022 revenue of $6.1 million.
- NextNav Inc. NN fell 10.9% to $3.02 after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX dipped 10% to $7.43.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. SNPO fell 10% to $11.25 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 9.3% to $206.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL dropped 7.7% to $2.9150 after Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $14 to $3.
- Wag! Group Co. PET fell 7.2% to $7.61.
