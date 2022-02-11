 Skip to main content

52 Weeks High And Low Article
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
52 Weeks High And Low Article

 

 

On Friday, 106 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 74.33% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) shares set a new yearly low of $249.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.46. The stock traded down 2.91%.
  • Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.
  • IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares were down 16.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.78.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) shares fell to $79.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.36%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares fell to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.
  • ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.00.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Friday, moving down 0.43%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) shares fell to $17.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE:PTA) shares fell to $22.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares fell to $12.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.34. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.
  • 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock hit $8.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.51%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock traded down 0.41%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.23, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.85. Shares traded down 0.42%.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares fell to $19.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 26.38%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares hit a yearly low of $11.73. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Friday, moving down 1.08%.
  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell to $3.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.83%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares were down 14.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.
  • Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 1.04%.
  • Innovid (NYSE:CTV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Friday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.77. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares fell to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.
  • Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) stock hit a yearly low of $18.33. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock hit $43.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 27.34%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares fell to $13.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Friday morning, moving down 1.24%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares fell to $13.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock hit $17.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.89. Shares traded down 0.5%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday morning, moving down 0.36%.
  • Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning, moving down 3.54%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock drifted down 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.06.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares fell to $11.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.13%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock hit $5.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares set a new yearly low of $19.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday morning, moving down 0.27%.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares fell to $6.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.43%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) stock hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.
  • Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE:NAZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.11 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares moved down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.52, drifting down 0.11%.
  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 74.33%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.56.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares fell to $4.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 41.89%.
  • cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.87 and moving down 11.09%.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock drifted down 4.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 9.67%.
  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell to $2.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.47%.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares moved down 5.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03, drifting down 5.09%.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock hit $0.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.54%.
  • NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock drifted down 7.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock drifted down 10.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock drifted down 47.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

