52 Weeks High And Low Article

On Friday, 106 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 74.33% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 74.33% to reach its new 52-week low. Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) shares set a new yearly low of $249.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $249.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.46. The stock traded down 2.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.46. The stock traded down 2.91%. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $67.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%. IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares were down 16.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.78.

shares were down 16.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.78. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) shares fell to $79.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.36%.

shares fell to $79.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.36%. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Friday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares fell to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.

shares fell to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%. ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.00.

shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.00. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Friday, moving down 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Friday, moving down 0.43%. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDO) shares fell to $17.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.

shares fell to $17.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV (NYSE:PTA) shares fell to $22.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.

shares fell to $22.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares fell to $12.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

shares fell to $12.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) stock hit a yearly low of $13.34. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.34. The stock was down 0.37% for the day. Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.88 on Friday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 0.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 0.16%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday, moving down 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday, moving down 0.53%. 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock hit $8.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.51%.

stock hit $8.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.51%. Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock traded down 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.34. The stock traded down 0.41%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.23, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.23, drifting 0.0% (flat). Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.85. Shares traded down 0.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.85. Shares traded down 0.42%. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) shares fell to $19.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%.

shares fell to $19.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%. Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 26.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 26.38%. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares hit a yearly low of $11.73. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.73. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Friday, moving down 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Friday, moving down 1.08%. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell to $3.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.83%.

shares fell to $3.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.83%. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares were down 14.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26.

shares were down 14.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.26. Invesco Advantage (AMEX:VKI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday, moving up 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday, moving up 0.11%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 1.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving down 1.04%. Innovid (NYSE:CTV) stock hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 5.84% for the day. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Friday, moving down 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Friday, moving down 1.24%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.20 on Friday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.77. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.77. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares fell to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.

shares fell to $13.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) stock hit a yearly low of $18.33. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.33. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock hit $43.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%.

stock hit $43.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.52%. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 27.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.10. Shares traded down 27.34%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares fell to $13.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $13.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Friday morning, moving down 1.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Friday morning, moving down 1.24%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares fell to $13.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

shares fell to $13.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock hit $17.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.63%.

stock hit $17.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.63%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%. Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.83%. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.89. Shares traded down 0.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.89. Shares traded down 0.5%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MYC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday morning, moving down 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Friday morning, moving down 0.36%. Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning, moving down 3.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning, moving down 3.54%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23, drifting 0.0% (flat). Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock drifted down 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.06.

stock drifted down 1.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.06. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares fell to $11.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.13%.

shares fell to $11.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.13%. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock hit $5.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.

stock hit $5.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares set a new yearly low of $19.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting 0.0% (flat). CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.70. The stock was up 1.04% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday morning, moving down 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday morning, moving down 0.27%. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day. Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) shares fell to $6.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.43%.

shares fell to $6.16 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.43%. BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) stock hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.

stock hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%. Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE:NAZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.11 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.11 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.76 on Friday morning, moving down 0.46%. Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares moved down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.52, drifting down 0.11%.

shares moved down 0.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.52, drifting down 0.11%. NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%. Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session. DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.13 on Friday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 74.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 74.33%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.56.

stock drifted up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.56. Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 1.26% on the session. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.62. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares fell to $4.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.

shares fell to $4.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%. Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 41.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 41.89%. cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.87 and moving down 11.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.87 and moving down 11.09%. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock drifted down 4.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60.

stock drifted down 4.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.38% on the session. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.41% on the session. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66.

shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.66. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 6.49% on the session. Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 9.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 9.67%. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares fell to $2.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.47%.

shares fell to $2.61 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.47%. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Friday. The stock was down 6.0% for the day. Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares moved down 5.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03, drifting down 5.09%.

shares moved down 5.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03, drifting down 5.09%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) stock hit $0.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.54%.

stock hit $0.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.54%. NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock drifted down 7.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.

stock drifted down 7.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03. GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock drifted down 10.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted down 10.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock drifted down 47.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.34.

