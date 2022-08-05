Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Reservoir Media RSVR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.19 million.
• OFS Capital OFS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vector Group VGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $337.70 million.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fluor FLR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Brookfield Business BBUC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Celyad Oncology CYAD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $321.97 million.
• Tutor Perini TPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Telesat TSAT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $233.00 million.
• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $235.66 million.
• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $250.50 million.
• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $698.84 million.
• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.
• Leslies LESL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $691.60 million.
• Alleghany Y is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.
• Sigma Additive SASI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.
• Twist Bioscience TWST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $51.45 million.
• Marcus & Millichap MMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $335.30 million.
• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $912.06 million.
• Meridian Bioscience VIVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $66.82 million.
• Construction Partners ROAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $318.97 million.
• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Canopy Gwth CGC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $87.77 million.
• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.
• Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.80 million.
• Frontier Communications FYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• TELUS Intl TIXT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $449.56 million.
• GrafTech International EAF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $368.30 million.
• Paya Holdings PAYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.
• Gray Television GTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $854.42 million.
• Orthofix Medical OFIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.25 million.
• Essent Gr ESNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $242.67 million.
• Proto Labs PRLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $127.27 million.
• Century Casinos CNTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $111.81 million.
• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $689.19 million.
• Global Partners GLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.
• Calumet Specialty CLMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Gogo GOGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $94.12 million.
• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $603.70 million.
• Audacy AUD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $323.52 million.
• CSW Industrials CSWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $182.68 million.
• WideOpenWest WOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.57 million.
• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $124.48 million.
• Qurate Retail QRTEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
• Stericycle SRCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $677.14 million.
• TransAlta TAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $357.20 million.
• Trimble TRMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $930.48 million.
• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $733.49 million.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $203.99 million.
• Vistra VST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• AdvanSix ASIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $557.50 million.
• ACM Research ACMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.28 million.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $536.34 million.
• Interface TILE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $358.20 million.
• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• DraftKings DKNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $435.14 million.
• Adient ADNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
• Brookfield Bus BBU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
• AMC Networks AMCX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $774.35 million.
• Western Digital WDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $238.50 million.
• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Qurate Retail QRTEB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Central Puerto CEPU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Powered Brands POW is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Credit Suisse Group CS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $508.08 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.