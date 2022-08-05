Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Reservoir Media RSVR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.19 million.

• OFS Capital OFS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vector Group VGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $337.70 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fluor FLR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brookfield Business BBUC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celyad Oncology CYAD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $321.97 million.

• Tutor Perini TPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Telesat TSAT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $233.00 million.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $235.66 million.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $250.50 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $698.84 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.

• Leslies LESL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $691.60 million.

• Alleghany Y is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• Sigma Additive SASI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $110 thousand.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $51.45 million.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $335.30 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $912.06 million.

• Meridian Bioscience VIVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $66.82 million.

• Construction Partners ROAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $318.97 million.

• Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Canopy Gwth CGC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $87.77 million.

• Listed Funds Trust Roundhill Cannabis ETF WEED is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lion Electric LEV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $38.80 million.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TravelCenters Of America TA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $449.56 million.

• GrafTech International EAF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $368.30 million.

• Paya Holdings PAYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Gray Television GTN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $854.42 million.

• Orthofix Medical OFIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.25 million.

• Essent Gr ESNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $242.67 million.

• Proto Labs PRLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $127.27 million.

• Century Casinos CNTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $111.81 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $689.19 million.

• Global Partners GLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Calumet Specialty CLMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Gogo GOGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $94.12 million.

• E W Scripps SSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $603.70 million.

• Audacy AUD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $323.52 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $182.68 million.

• WideOpenWest WOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $177.57 million.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $124.48 million.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Stericycle SRCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $677.14 million.

• TransAlta TAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $357.20 million.

• Trimble TRMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $930.48 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $733.49 million.

• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $203.99 million.

• Vistra VST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• AdvanSix ASIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $557.50 million.

• ACM Research ACMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.28 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $536.34 million.

• Interface TILE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $358.20 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• DraftKings DKNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $435.14 million.

• Adient ADNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Brookfield Bus BBU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• AMC Networks AMCX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $774.35 million.

• Western Digital WDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $238.50 million.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Central Puerto CEPU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Powered Brands POW is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $508.08 million.

