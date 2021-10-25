Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $592.14 million.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.47 million.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $120.53 million.

• Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $168.63 million.

• HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $38.88 million.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $179.85 million.

• Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $417.90 million.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.91 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $329.89 million.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $152.47 million.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion.

• Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $167.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $167.59 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $285.17 million.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $743.65 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $761.47 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $69.24 million.

• Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $219.88 million.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $29.58 billion.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $188.72 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $218.00 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $19.48 million.

• Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $526.35 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $246.40 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $34.64 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $449.29 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSE:PSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $172.73 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.99 million.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $291.56 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $91.50 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $38.08 million.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $147.68 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $115.13 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $296.36 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $251.59 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $139.60 million.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $570.85 million.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $264.00 million.

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $450.84 million.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $164.30 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $121.43 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $217.89 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $770.65 million.

• Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.