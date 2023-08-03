Why Cummins Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 9%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares jumped 75% to $9.60.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP gained 60.2% to $2.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares declined around 67% on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $8 million public offering of 5.93 million units at a price of $1.35 per unit.
- Traeger, Inc. COOK shares climbed 43.2% to $5.90 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO surged 37% to $0.3324 after gaining 54% on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems recently announced it received an extension to comply with the Nasdaq listing requirements.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 37.7% to $0.20.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP surged 35% to $0.92.
- Upwork Inc. UPWK shares rose 33.2% to $13.27 after the company posted upbeat second-quarter results and raised full-year guidance.
- Vital Farms, Inc. VITL gained 31.7% to $13.88 following strong quarterly results.
- Remitly Global, Inc. RELY jumped 29% to $23.57 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT surged 26.4% to $0.4525 following strong quarterly results. DIRTT Environmental Solutions appointed Fareeha Khan to the position of CFO.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 24.7% to $5.49.
- Prestige Wealth Inc. PWM climbed 23% to $13.11.
- Inseego Corp. INSG gained 21.9% to $0.8993 following upbeat quarterly results.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO shares gained 20.6% to $5.11 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and announced leadership succession plan.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN surged 20.6% to $10.41 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Via Renewables, Inc. VIA gained 20% to $9.15 after posting an increase in quarterly EPS.
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI jumped 19.3% to $4.4250 after posting upbeat quarterly results.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO surged 19.1% to $19.00 following upbeat second-quarter results.
- Digimarc Corporation DMRC rose 18.5% to $34.75 after posting upbeat quarterly results.
- Sabre Corporation SABR surged 18.8% to $4.3850 following strong quarterly results.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS gained 17% to $5.08 after posting upbeat second-quarter results.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY rose 16.7% to $19.21 following strong second-quarter results.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 16.3% to $84.80. Wayfair reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 3.4% year-on-year to $3.17 billion, beating the consensus of $3.10 billion.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB surged 16% to $47.11 following a second-quarter EPS beat.
- Central Garden & Pet Company CENT gained 15.6% to $46.50 following mixed third-quarter results.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 15.5% to $20.61 following mixed second-quarter results.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. COKE surged 15.2% to $719.02 following second-quarter results.
- Gannett Co., Inc. GCI gained 15.1% to $3.1650 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Herbalife Ltd. HLF jumped 15.2% to $18.48 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 14.1% to $0.21after gaining over 13% on Wednesday. FangDD is scheduled to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Sept. 15, 2023.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD rose 13.4% to $34.75 following strong quarterly earnings.
- The Clorox Company CLX surged 10% to $167.59 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance.
- NCR Corporation NCR rose 10% to $28.30 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares gained 9.5% to $1.50 after declining more than 20% on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 6.1% to $15.47.
Losers
- Aravive, Inc. ARAV shares dipped 69.3% to $0.3914 after the company's Phase 3 AXLerate-OC trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of batiraxcept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in the pre-specified subset of patients naïve to prior bevacizumab treatment.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH fell 47.6% to $0.3978 after the company reported pricing of $2.1 million public offering.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. RBOT fell 42.4% to $0.9501 after the company announced pricing of $45 million public offering of 45 million Class A common stock at $1 per share.
- Neonode Inc. NEON fell 39.7% to $2.37. Neonode is expected to report second quarter 2023 results on Aug. 10, 2023.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM fell 38% to $0.5999.
- Glatfelter Corporation GLT fell 29.4% to $2.3650 following second-quarter results.
- DXC Technology Company DXC declined 28.3% to $19.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results and issued a below-consensus outlook.
- OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW fell 25.6% to $27.66 following weak quarterly results.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 24.5% to $0.3090. Lottery.Com shares jumped 88% on Wednesday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR declined 22.2% to $0.5022
- Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH shares fell 22% to $4.29 after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM tumbled 21.2% to $3.4850 following weak quarterly results.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE fell 21.1% to $5.92 following downbeat quarterly results.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS declined 20.4% to $8.52.
- Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR shares fell 19.8% to $40.28 after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. ERII fell 19.4% to $24.51 following second-quarter results.
- WESCO International, Inc. WCC tumbled 18.6% to $145.93 following a second-quarter earnings miss.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT declined 18% to $12.91 following a second-quarter revenue miss.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS shares fell 17% to $9.22 after the company announced a $300 million proposed public offering.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND dropped 16.4% to $18.46 following second-quarter earnings.
- Digi International Inc. DGII fell 16.4% to $34.89 following third-quarter results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE fell 15.8% to $ 99.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and reiterated FY23 guidance.
- Ingevity Corporation NGVT declined 12.6% to $53.65 following second-quarter results.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY fell 12% to $84.61 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Additionally, Bernstein downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform while Oppenheimer and Morgan Stanley lowered their respective price targets.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares declined 11.8% to $64.60. PayPal reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but saw a sequential decline in active accounts.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC fell 11.3% to $110.76 following worse-than-expected second-quarter results. The company also cut its FY23 guidance.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY shares fell 11.1% to $85.42 following second-quarter results. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from Outperform to Market Perform.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM shares fell 10.9% to $115.17. Qualcomm reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qualcomm from Buy to Hold.
- American Superconductor Corporation AMSC fell 10.7% to $10.23 after dipping 29% on Wednesday. AMSC is projected to release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Aug. 9, 2023.
- Alamo Group Inc. ALG fell 10.1% to $175.02 following second-quarter results.
- American Financial Group, Inc. AFG declined 10% to $110.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY23 EPS guidance below estimates.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA shares fell 9.8% to $47.16 following second-quarter results.
- Cummins Inc. CMI fell 9.3% to $237.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results.
- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP fell 9% to $16.03 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation H fell 9% to $111.38 following quarterly earnings.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW declined 8.7% to $128.99 following a second-quarter sales miss and weak third-quarter guidance.
- HubSpot, Inc. HUBS fell 8.5% to $506.17 following second-quarter results.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP KRP shares fell 7.8% to $14.28 as the company announced pricing of $101.5 million upsized public offering of 7.25 million common units at a price of $14 per unit.
- MGM Resorts International MGM shares declined 7.4% to $45.61 following quarterly results.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares fell 6.7% to $11.60 following second-quarter results.
- American Well Corporation AMWL shares declined 6.1% to $2.0850 following downbeat second-quarter results.
