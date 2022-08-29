Why Everbridge Jumped Over 17%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares surged 92% to close at $6.01 on Friday after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 58.2% to settle at $10.33. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB climbed 43.2% to close at $1.69. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million.
- Farfetch LimitedFTCH jumped 26.1% to close at $12.03 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- The L.S. Starrett Company SCX surged 22.5% to close at $9.30 after the company reported FY22 results.
- Onion Global Limited OG gained 18% to close at $0.46.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI rose 17.6% to settle at $0.68.
- Everbridge, Inc. EVBG jumped 17.4% to close at $41.99 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring a potential sale. Everbridge recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tarena International, Inc. TEDU gained 16.8% to settle at $7.98. Tarena International recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 11.4% year-on-year, to RMB648.8 million ($96.9 million) versus RMB582.3 million last year.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR rose 16.6% to close at $1.69. Pear Therapeutics recently reported its Q2 financial results.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX jumped 14.2% to close at $0.64. Baudax Bio recently received Notice of Allowance for US patent application covering use of ANJESO for treatment of moderate to severe pain.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK gained 13.7% to settle at $0.3939.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS rose 12.8% to settle at $1.23. TRxADE HEALTH recently reported termination of public offering of common stock.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS gained 11.8% to close at $3.70. Pardes Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.48 per share.
- Galecto, Inc. GLTO rose 11.3% to settle at $2.51.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 10.9% to close at $5.99.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE rose 9.5% to close at $2.19.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 8% to settle at $71.87.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA gained 7.7% to close at $29.39.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT shares gained 7.6% to close at $0.1463 after the company announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- CorpHousing Group Inc. CHG rose 7.3% to close at $2.65. CorpHousing Group recently reported closing of $13.5 million initial public offering.
- VTEX VTEX shares gained 7% to close at $4.14. Vtex recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 3.6% to close at $132.17 amid reports suggesting Amazon is set to buy the company. However, CNBC said Amazon is not expected to make a bid for Electronic Arts.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY rose 2.5% to settle at $166.46 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion.
Losers
- Mobilicom Limited MOB dipped 39.7% to settle at $3.30 on Friday on possible profit taking after the stock surged yesterday following its IPO debut.
- Domo, Inc. DOMO shares tumbled 27.8% to close at $20.69 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts lowered their price target on the stock.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX shares declined 25.6% to close at $0.13 after the company reported a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX fell 25% to close at $5.32 on possible profit taking following Tuesday's IPO.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 23.4% to settle at $19.30.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA fell 22.9% to close at $7.77.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX declined 22.2% to settle at $0.9176. Sonendo recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 21.7% to close at $4.36.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares dipped 21.3% to close at $24.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 FY23 sales guidance below estimates.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. SLNO fell 21% to close at $1.92 following effect of 1:15 reverse stock split.
- New York City REIT, Inc. NYC declined 20.6% to close at $2.82. The company recently posted quarterly sales of $16.23 million.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 19.5% to close at $3.27.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV dropped 19.5% to settle at $2.60. Phoenix Motor recently acquired hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing assets from Altergy Systems
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 19% to settle at $1.41. Streeterville Capital disclosed a 9.9% passive stake in the company.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON fell 19% to close at $2.00.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS dropped 18.9% to close at $3.47.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU declined 18% to settle at $2.83.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX dropped 18% to settle at $3.10.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 17.8% to close at $1.89.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT dipped 17.6% to close at $2.48.
- Sunlands Technology Group STG fell 17.4% to settle at $3.80.
- Clarus Corporation CLAR dropped 17.4% to close at $22.30.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI declined 16.4% to close at $3.31. First Wave BioPharma announced a 1:30 reverse stock split.
- Vaccitech plc VACC fell 16.3% to close at $5.18. The company recently posted a profit for the second quarter.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX dropped 16.3% to close at $0.3851. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 16.1% to close at $2.09.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dropped 16% to close at $9.67.
- Porch Group, Inc. PRCH fell 15.8% to settle at $2.35.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU dipped 15.7% to close at $0.62.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dropped 15.7% to settle at $6.34.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX fell 15.2% to close at $0.2187. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 95% on Thursday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 14.8% to close at $1.95. MSP Recovery recently provided a business update detailing its growth and recent advancements.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN dropped 14.5% to close at $31.91.
- Open Text Corporation OTEX fell 14.4% to settle at $31.89 after the company announced it will acquire Micro Focus International for $6 billion.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 13.8% to settle at $1.06.
- Akumin Inc. AKU dropped 13.6% to close at $1.27. Akumin recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 13.5% to close at $41.43. Dell Technologies reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Lantronix, Inc. LTRX fell 13.5% to close at $6.56 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak earnings forecast for FY23.
- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dropped 13.1% to close at $1.53.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY fell 12.9% to close at $1.56 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE fell 12.7% to close at $1.17. The company recently posted a Q2 loss.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG fell 11.8% to close at $2.55. Bright Minds recently priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS dropped 11.6% to close at $72.29.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 10.8% to close at $2.06.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE dipped 10.8% to close at $27.53.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR fell 10.6% to close at $4.48. Danimer Scientific filed for mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $100 million.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST dipped 10.3% to settle at $25.21.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO dropped 10.1% to close at $13.85.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 10% to close at $1.89.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited APWC fell 9.9% to close at $1.4684.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN fell 9.9% to settle at $21.28. Hain Celestial Group recently reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $457.01 million.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 9.8% to settle at $10.29. CureVac N.V. and GSK recently started a Phase 1 trial of the modified COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, administered as a booster dose to previous COVID-19 vaccination.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 9.8% to close at $34.89. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $35.
- Trupanion, Inc. TRUP declined 9.8% to settle at $69.91.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO fell 9.5% to close at $14.11. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- 3M Company MMM fell 9.5% to settle at $129.14.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM declined 9.5% to close at $56.26.
- RH RH fell 9.4% to close at $266.91.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA dropped 9.2% to settle at $162.60. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry traded lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 8.9% to close at $50.17 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 8.9% to settle at $31.39. Shares of several tech companies traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 7.7% to close at $35.54.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN fell 5.7% to close at $155.01 after Bloomberg reported acquisition talks with Merck stalled over purchase price.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 4.8% to close at $130.75. Shares of several technology companies at large traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 3.9% to settle at $268.09. Shares of several technology companies at large traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation
- Apple Inc. AAPL dropped 3.8% to close at $163.62. Shares of several technology companies traded lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation.
